The eyeshadow that’s whatever you want it to be

Anna Hunter 27 August 2014
gtg-daily-crush-nars-eyeshadows-main

Ever wish you had makeup to suit your every mood? Your wish is Nars' command...

When you splurge on premium makeup, you want to make sure you’re getting good mileage out of it. Saving pricy palettes for special occasions and leaving luxe lipstick to gather dust is a beauty travesty in my eyes- in the manner of designer handbags and your Sunday best, wear it well and wear it often. When your signature look is that elegant, you’re onto a winner.

This logic can most definitely be applied to Nars’ new Dual-Intensity Eyeshadows- they may not be the cheapest eyeshadows you’ve ever bought, but they sure do work hard. The painterly shade range, metallic gilmmer and silky soft formula purr ‘premium’ as you apply them, and whether you opt for a dry haze of colour, use them wet for an intense wash of pigment or stroke them across the lashline as a party-perfect liner, the effect is nothing short of exquisite. The shadow catches the light to just the right degree and allow you to tailor a subtle or strong look exactly to your taste and according to the occasion- from work meetings to weddings. Invest in one or go on a beauty blowout and get all 12 shades- just make sure you devour them.

Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow, £21,  buy online 


