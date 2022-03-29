The feelgood reason you should buy the new Fenty Killawatt highlighter

Anna Hunter 21 August 2018
fenty-killawatt2

Shine bright like a diamond for a good cause- here’s why Fenty’s newest launch deserves a spot in your makeup bag (plus you could win a trip to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in New York- no biggie)

We’ve established that Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighter Duos  are, like everything RiRi comes up with, highly covetable, but whether you’re in the market for a new highlighter/ liner/ shadow or not, the new limited edition Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) , £26, is worth stocking up on, and not just because it won’t be here for long.

100 per cent of sales of the platinum silver cream-to-powder highlighter will go to Rihanna’s non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation  (CLF for short). Named after Rihanna’s grandparents and founded in 2012, the charity supports young people across the globe facing adversity, funding empowering and effective education programmes, health and emergency response programmes and generally improving quality of life for young people and their families.

For your investment, you’ll get good deed feels as well as a silky longwear highlighter that shines on all skintones and wears as well as a liner or shadow as it does blended across cheekbones, shoulders and collarbones. Rihanna’s makeup artist Hector Espinal favours a dab at the inner corner of the eyes for a brightening effect, but anything goes.

The Diamond Ball-Out shade is also so-called for a reason- it’s the name of Rihanna’s annual CLF gala, and from now until 24th August, every pound spend on the highlighter or donated to the charity will put you in the running to win a trip to the Diamond Ball in New York City on 13th September. Doing the maths, one purchase at £26 gets you 26 entries, and further donations will be accepted on both the Fenty Beauty and CLF websites. The highlighter is exclusively available on Fentybeauty.com , where you can also find further T&Cs and a pretty mesmerising highlighter tutorial too. A chance to go to the ball + meeting Rihanna + cut glass cheekbones seems like a pretty lit combination to us.

Find out more about  CLF’s work and impact

Our pick of  the best Fenty Beauty products

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


