The feelgood reason you should buy the new Fenty Killawatt highlighter

We’ve established that Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighter Duos are, like everything RiRi comes up with, highly covetable, but whether you’re in the market for a new highlighter/ liner/ shadow or not, the new limited edition Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition) , £26, is worth stocking up on, and not just because it won’t be here for long.

100 per cent of sales of the platinum silver cream-to-powder highlighter will go to Rihanna’s non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF for short). Named after Rihanna’s grandparents and founded in 2012, the charity supports young people across the globe facing adversity, funding empowering and effective education programmes, health and emergency response programmes and generally improving quality of life for young people and their families. For your investment, you’ll get good deed feels as well as a silky longwear highlighter that shines on all skintones and wears as well as a liner or shadow as it does blended across cheekbones, shoulders and collarbones. Rihanna’s makeup artist Hector Espinal favours a dab at the inner corner of the eyes for a brightening effect, but anything goes.