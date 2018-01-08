The feminist message behind Emma Stone’s Golden Globes makeup

Last night’s Golden Globes saw actresses and actors join in solidarity in support of the victims of sexual harassment, assault and inequality by dressing in black. In addition to this though, stars also sent a message through their makeup too.

Emma Stone’s Suffragette-inspired look made for a fitting pairing to her black dress. “My beauty inspiration came from the symbolic colors of the women’s suffrage movement,” her makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to create a make up that would somehow be imbued with the message of female empowerment and solidarity.”