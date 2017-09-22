The Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection is coming...

The launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna earlier this month has still got people talking weeks later - and for just reason. We can’t recall a debut as diverse and inclusive in recent memory with its 40 shade foundation range, highlighters and magnetic Match Stix among some of our favourite products. We’re still buzzing and thanks to RiRi’s recent reveal of the contents of her Galaxy Holiday collection, our excitement levels have just been sent into overdrive.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rihanna posted a teaser of what was to come. The additions to the already impressive range include an eye-catching array of colour cosmetics that features a 14-shade Eyeshadow Palette , 2-way Eyeshadow Brush , 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliners , Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitters and Starlit Hyper-glitz Lipsticks . Bold, bright and vibrant from outside to inside (its iridescent rainbow packaging has particularly caught our eye), the anticipation is already palpable - a fact that's evident from the range of enthusiastic comments underneath the post. “Not a make-up person but I want,” says one. “I AM READY FOR THIS,” says another.

Where and when can you get your hands on it? The Galaxy Collection will be available from the 13th October 2017 exclusively at Harvey Nichols .