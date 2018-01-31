The fitnesswear and beauty products you’ve been buying in January

8 / 11

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, £42

Tamara Ecclestone recently told us that this was her base of choice, and you clearly held her review in high regard. Essentially a concealer and foundation rolled into one commute friendly stick applicator, the formula is somehow silky while remaining solid and pigment is strong, meaning that it both creates a flawless finish and lasts all day. To add to the performance credentials, there are 32 shades to choose from, it’s vegan and also suitable for sensitive skin thanks to the lack of fragrance in the formulation. Seamless stuff indeed.

