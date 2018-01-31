The fitnesswear and beauty products you’ve been buying in January
A perfect blend of the fun and the functional, the Get The Gloss reader hauls for January are reflective of your oh-so-fine tastes. You’ve got a good dose of retinol and SPF for skin health and protection, on-the-go foundations for speedy makeup application and a sweet-inspired limited edition blusher for much needed January levity. Here are some of your most popular buys of the month…
Avene Triacneal Expert Emulsion 30ml, £17.25
One of dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting’s favourite retinol serums on the market, use this light lotion in the evening to smooth over skin texture, keep blemishes at bay and reduce the likelihood of scarring from spots. Retinaldehyde, a gentler vitamin A derivative than the likes of Retin-A, helps to boost cell turnover and stimulates the synthesis of collagen and elastin in skin while also inhibiting the production of melanin, thus decreasing pigmentation over time. In short: an affordable powerhouse for your evening skincare routine.
New Look Loose Fit Mesh T-Shirt, £12.99
Activewear that doesn’t look remotely like gym kit is clearly a hit with you lot: this simple, mesh detailed tee has been flying. Perhaps because it’s comfy without being remotely frumpy, breathable and just as handy for meetings as it is on the yoga mat. Also: not so spendy. The golden triangle of gymwear credentials.
Lancôme Macaron Blusher and Blender, £35
Blusher masking itself as a technical challenge from Bake Off, this limited edition pâtisserie inspired set brings joy to January and a warm glow to cheeks at the greyest time of year. Available in rose and coral colourways, complete with applicator, it wins cosmetic Star Baker from reader judges (you guys).
La Roche Posay Redermic R UV SPF30, £22.50
From flights of fancy to serious skincare, this low strength retinol is suitable for daytime use, with added broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to bolster skin from environmental aggressors. A stable daylight hours retinol is a rare find indeed, and you’re snapping up this Dr Sam Bunting pick by the boatload.
The Ordinary Retinoid 2% Emulsion, £8
Whether you’re influenced by Kim Kardashian’s beauty choices or not (she revealed last week that this serum has a spot on her bathroom shelf), the fact that this relatively potent retinol is not only powerful, but at the pocket-money end of the skincare price point spectrum, makes it popular indeed. Lightweight and with no-frills, it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and brighten skin when used regularly. Just don’t go overboard- it’s strong stuff.
La Roche-Posay Hydraphase UV Intense Light, £17
One of our favourite daily moisturisers for combination skin , this SPF 20 hydrator is rich in skin barrier boosting hyaluronic acid, sodium hyaluronate and glycerin while being light in texture. It’s basic, but no less brilliant for it.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick, £42
Tamara Ecclestone recently told us that this was her base of choice, and you clearly held her review in high regard. Essentially a concealer and foundation rolled into one commute friendly stick applicator, the formula is somehow silky while remaining solid and pigment is strong, meaning that it both creates a flawless finish and lasts all day. To add to the performance credentials, there are 32 shades to choose from, it’s vegan and also suitable for sensitive skin thanks to the lack of fragrance in the formulation. Seamless stuff indeed.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Even Finish Compact Foundation, £36
Another handy, portable skin perfector, this creamy compact provides buildable coverage, is speedy to apply and feels supremely comfortable once on. Fragrance-free, available in a wide variety of shades and suitable for most skin types, this Bobbi classic is a no brainer where day to day base is concerned. You may to top-up during the day (we experienced a little slippage), but it’s hardly a bother given the ease of application.
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++ 30ml, £56
Hydrator, skin smoother and sun protector in one, this dermatologist developed lotion made the cut for our edit of the best primers for oily skin , and it’s impressed you too. Throwing antioxidants into the mix helps to guard skin from atmospheric damage, while peptides give collagen synthesis a kick.
Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner in Crimson and Clover, £22
Bright, punchy and full of delicious natural oils (avocado, sesame, cranberry and passion flower), this luxe lip balm contains 65 per cent organic ingredients and is Veganuary appropriate (you could probably eat it, but wearing it is far more satisfying).
