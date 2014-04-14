Chantecaille’s Future Skin Foundation is one cool foundation, both in concept and feel.

Its light gel-crème formula is oh so soothing to apply (I’m tempted to put it in the fridge come summer) and it blends into skin seamlessly to create a plumped up, radiant complexion.

Imperfections and blemishes are camouflaged but I promise there’s no cakeiness - just serenely smooth skin and a fresh, natural finish. It’s also packed with health-giving ingredients; from aloe to green tea to chamomile, it’s almost good enough to eat.

If this is the future of foundation, beam me up. Maybe give me a loan first though, this base is somewhat spendy.

£58 and available online at Space NK