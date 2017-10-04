The Get The Gloss reader top ten: what you’ve been buying
1 / 11
The Get The Gloss reader top ten: what you’ve been buying
If there was no you, there would be no us. These are not some cheesy one hit wonder love song lyrics, that is the fact of the matter upon which this site is based. We put content, videos and the latest beauty and health news and reviews out there for you, dear readers, and we love to discover what makes you tick, what you rate too and what you think about the goings-on in beauty and wellness. Whether on the topic of the 5:2 diet , prickly heat rash or dealing with eczema and acne at the same time (what gives?), hearing your views and experiences is key to what we do, and we’re pretty nosy when it comes to what you’re putting in your beauty shopping baskets too. Speaking of which, here are your favourite products of the moment...
2 / 11
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation in Shade 1, £30
Coming in at number one, is your number one foundation, in shade number one. It’s catchy, that’s for sure, and it was also conjured up by Charlotte Tilbury, who seems to be mighty popular around here- three of the makeup artist’s products made it into the top ten. If you’re very pale of skin, Charlotte’s matte, full coverage foundation appears to be a win. For taking down redness, minimizing shine and concealing spots and blotchiness, we’re particularly inclined to agree.
3 / 11
The Ordinary High-Adherence Silicone Primer, £4
Something purse-friendly but skin perfecting to slip under said foundation is clearly a priority, and this silicone based primer offers up everything you need to make makeup stick, and nothing you don’t (it’s oil and alcohol free for one thing). If you simply need an even, smooth base upon which to apply foundation and/or concealer, without any bells and whistles, this it it. I actually couldn't find this in stock anywhere in cyberspace. Probably because it's stashed away in your bathrooms.
4 / 11
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder in 5 (Medium), £32
Back to CT, and in this case an altogether dewier, more sheer foundation option for olive skintones. If lightweight luminosity, skin that looks like skin and subtle fine line blurring are on your wishlist (and why wouldn’t they be?), Light Wonder has all of the above in spades. Great taste my friends.
5 / 11
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar, £149
So apparently you’re stocking up for the festive season already, which may seem premature, but boy are you shrewd- in our experience, beauty advent calendars in general become as rare as hen’s teeth anytime after October. John Lewis has won you lot over, and we’re not surprised. For one thing, it has 25 doors, which isn’t a given in the beauty advent calender market apparently, plus it has such cult goodies as Nars Orgasm Blush and This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray stashed away inside. Not that we want to spoil the Christmas surprises, but any recipient of this will likely deem you superior to Santa himself.
6 / 11
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer, £23
This fresh on the shelves 15-shade fatigue fighter has been flying around here. Whether it’s the extra potent pigment (even dark spots disappear when this arrives on the scene), the fact that it brightens up dark shadows under the eyes without creasing, or simply your need for a new concealer, and this will do nicely thanks, it’s found favour with the Get The Gloss clan.
7 / 11
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Teint Fluid Foundation in 10 (Ivory), £12.35
Another base staple for pale and particularly sensitive or reactive skins , this gentle liquid foundation is a top seller, offering a high amount of coverage and SPF 25 for not a lot of dollar. Non-comedogenic , fragrance, lanolin, oil and alcohol free, it’s a safe option all round if you’re prone to acne or rosacea . The shade range is lacking to say the least, but formulation and finish wise, it does the business.
8 / 11
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look in a Palette, £49
For the full Tilbury glow all in one place, this palette delivers. Any highlighter modelled on champagne gets our clicks, but this edit of seven complexion and eye beautifiers is so sleek and well-conceived that we’re not surprised it’s a bestseller, plus it worked on both mine and Ayesha’s relatively opposing skintones , so that says something about the colour payoff going on here.
9 / 11
Smashbox Fan Brush, £20
Now this is a niche one. You’re a sophisticated crowd it seems, and this fan brush has you all a flutter. If you like only the lightest dusting of blusher, bronzer or highlighter, this delivers just a whisper of powder at a time across the contours of the face, plus it’s cruelty free and oh-so-soft.
10 / 11
GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, £199
Trinny Woodall, Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow and into it, and so are you apparently. At-home microneedling is a brave sport, with the aim of creating tiny wounds to rev up the skin’s collagen synthesis and improve skincare penetration. Our writer was sold on the perky effects , and clearly so were you, although it should be noted that it’s most definitely not a treatment for everyone, and there’s quite a bit of flushing as a side-effect. Otherwise, boldly go forth with this custom-designed gadget.
11 / 11
Regenerate Advanced Toothpaste, £10
In at number ten is a toothpaste I’ve been harping on about for what seems like centuries . If you could ever get a buzz from a dental hygiene product, I have it, and my excitement is elevated by the fact that SO DO YOU GUUUYYYSS. In a nutshell, this paste ain’t cheap, but it’s remineralising action hardens enamel like nothing else I’ve come across, and given that my dentist has given me A*s for my last few visits, I’m a Regenerate convert. Welcome side-hustles of this sparkly toothpaste are shinier, naturally whiter teeth and decreased sensitivity. Shall we buy shares?
More Gloss