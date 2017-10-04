1 / 11

The Get The Gloss reader top ten: what you’ve been buying

If there was no you, there would be no us. These are not some cheesy one hit wonder love song lyrics, that is the fact of the matter upon which this site is based. We put content, videos and the latest beauty and health news and reviews out there for you, dear readers, and we love to discover what makes you tick, what you rate too and what you think about the goings-on in beauty and wellness. Whether on the topic of the 5:2 diet , prickly heat rash or dealing with eczema and acne at the same time (what gives?), hearing your views and experiences is key to what we do, and we’re pretty nosy when it comes to what you’re putting in your beauty shopping baskets too. Speaking of which, here are your favourite products of the moment...