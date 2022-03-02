Glossy Posse Picks: the products we've loved this November

To bring you the best that beauty has to offer and ensure that our edits are as comprehensive as they can be, we have to test a lot of products here at GTG HQ. A lot. But which ones make a member of the Glossy Posse turn from temporary testee to life-long devotee? From winter skincare to budgeproof eyeliners, the best lipsticks to calming candles, these are the beauty buys that have taken permanent pride of place in our makeup bags, homes and bathroom shelves. Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl Eye Cheat





“I cannot get enough of this magic pencil right now. When I'm tired, my eyes can look red and puffy and when I apply this on the inner rims, it makes them look awake, refreshed, like they have had 8 hours of good healthy sleep when really they haven't. The key is in the colour - some people wrongly use white on the side of their eyes which doesn't mimic the colour of your eyes, but this is the perfect cream shade to fake freshness. I would say this is my absolute essential at this time of year during party season when work/life/end of term all gets too much. I own two and keep one in the car and one in my makeup bag - it's that good.” £19. Buy online . Judy Johnson, Managing Editor Cetaphil Moisturising Body Mousse

"Despite my high maintenance sensitive skin, I don't have it in me to spend any more time than is needed in applying body lotion, which often means my limbs run into dry territory come the cold weather. However, having recently tested this new mousse from Cetaphil, my daily moisturising routine can now be effective in terms of both time and results. A fan of their cleanser and moisturiser, I had no qualms about pumping this innovative mousse onto my skin and giving it a go (it's fragrance-free and non-comedogenic) and was instantly impressed. A light, foamy texture, the mousse melts in incredibly fast and leaves no residue behind, yet leaves skin feeling comforted - everything I want in an everyday moisturiser. It even has cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting's seal of approval. It's not as rich as your usual body butter or cream, but in my view that's what makes it so appealing; I'll never forgo moisturising post-shower again because all it takes is a few seconds." £13.99. Buy online

“The words ‘nude’ and ‘beige’ normally imply that I will look slightly grey and wan; finding a neutral tone to flatter my pale colouring is a bit like trying to find that pair of perfect jeans. Elusive, a bit exhausting and I often end up settling for something so so. There’s no so so about this Burberry gloss, however, and the amount of compliments I’ve received for such a subtle, low key beauty product is unheard of in my book. “First off, it creates the kind of glowing nude lip often seen on red carpets but rarely present on real life pavements, and secondly, the shade enhances my natural lip colour without blotting it out or toning it down entirely. For a gloss, it’s lasting power is seriously impressive (it sails through gym sessions, breakfast spreads and mid morning coffees), and it feels moisturising and plumping without feeling in any way gloopy or gunky. I’m onto my second tube since it launched, and I feel a lifelong love affair coming on… £21, Buy online . Juliet Rees-Jones, Digital Marketing Manager Perricone MD No Bronzer Bronzer

“While on the inside I'm already brimming with that rosy glow-y feeling Christmas brings, the winter weather has sadly delivered an un-festively grey tint to my skin. More than once I've reached for my fake tan, but the fear of tangerines being anywhere other than a fruit bowl (or stocking) at this time of year, has meant the gloves have stayed off and instead I've opted for Perricone MD's No Bronzer Bronzer, which really is like no bronzer (bronzer) I've ever used. “As I have a naturally dry complexion, this bronze-tinted serum is ideal (no fear of caking here) and it actually adds a welcome boost of moisture to my skin. Just one or two drops dotted along the desired areas lends an instant satin-y sheen (minus any shimmer), but you can easily go darker if desired - just make sure to shake it well first. It really does blend effortlessly into skin so it's great for sculpting, but I've just been mixing a couple of drops into my foundation to keep things super subtle. The added bonus of it containing an SPF 30 factor has got me all of a glow too - a true winter warmer.” £29. Buy online . Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Firm & Revitalise Dry Body Oil

"A bitter cold winter can really dry out my skin and I always miss how smooth and hydrated skin can feel during the summer months. I love a facial oil, but have never really been a fan of a body oil as I find it can take forever to dry and be very greasy on the skin. However recently, I've been lathering myself in the Aurelia's Dry Body Oil and I can honestly say I'm a convert - it is hands-down the best body oil I have ever tried and my dry skin is thanking me for it. "A truly nourishing formula that is enriched with an essential oil blend of neroli, lavender, rose and mandarin, it deeply hydrates, soothes and revitalises dry and lacklustre skin. Other than its beautiful smell, what I love most about this oil is that it is incredibly lightweight and doesn't feel greasy or sticky on the skin, leaving it feeling super soft for hours. It's on the pricey side, but it is 100% worth it - I'm trying to ration myself as there's still a good few months of cold weather to go; but it's just too addictive! £48. Buy online .

“My desert island beauty product, eyeliner does for me what a cup of coffee does for others; makes me seem more put together and wide awake when the reality couldn’t be further from the truth - and for that, I will be eternally grateful. The latest addition to my eyeliner line-up? This ingenious new palette from Bobbi Brown which has acted as a subtle smokey switch-up to my usual blacker than black feline flicks. “The trio of blues and navies have incredible colour payoff to provide pigmented colour-rich lines that wondrously define and enhance my eye shape. With a texture malleable enough to layer yet sturdy enough to offer work to play longevity, it’s the party season upgrade that I’ll be wearing long into the New Year too.” £26.50. Buy online . Alecka Micklewright, Business Development Manager Curaprox Black is White Charcoal Toothpaste

“‘For the Hey-I-make-it-happen-generation.’ Well, I’m not entirely sure what that means (must be a Swiss thing), but that didn’t stop me in my quest for pearly whites this month (maybe I AM that ‘make it happen’ generation after all...). Charcoal toothpaste, or at least charcoal in general, is the latest trend that we have all poured our hopes into…but does it deliver on the toothpaste front? Well, in theory this Swiss made wünder-potion should bind itself to everything in it’s path from stains to tartar to bacteria, much like an unwanted house guest might do. So, I tried it and wouldn’t ya know, it tastes just like normal minty toothpaste! Even the texture is roughly the same, so it’s only when you look in the mirror to discover a Tim Burton-esque/Penguin-in-Batman-Returns character smiling back at you that you start to freak out a bit. As for the results, it’s a little too early to tell, but at £19.95 it is certainly cheaper than the alternatives which for me are a) a trip to the very friendly but expensive hygienist for a whitening treatment, or b) using scary enamel stripping whitestrips. Maybe looking like a grizzly ghool for a fleeting few moments every morning and night is the small price to pay for sparkling ‘ampstead ‘eaf.” £19.95. Buy online . India Block, Commercial Assistant NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg

"With adult colouring books topping the bestseller charts, the whole world seems to have gone crayon crazy. I'm all for a bit of Zen time with arts and crafts, but it's a lip pencil that's been setting my heart - and my mouth - aflame this month. I find traditional lipstick hard to apply neatly. While that's not an issue with my usual nude shades, when I splash out on a slash of red my inability to colour within the lines becomes all too obvious. Not so with this jumbo-sized pencil from NARS. "The formula is rich, creamy, and enriched with vitamins to boot. Despite being highly pigmented it won't dry your lips, however chapped from the cold snap they might be. But it's the colour that really makes this product a revelation. 'Luxembourg' is the ultimate blue-toned red, the holy grail of red lipstick for anyone who has fair skin prone to looking a less-than-pretty pink (aka, moi). You can keep your fancy grown up gold-cased bullets; I'm going to keep channeling my inner child with this big crayon and a playful pout." £19. Buy online