The Gloss Report: Anti-blemish Primer Reviews

6 / 6

Bareminerals Blemish Remedy™ Mattifying Prep Gel

Price: £22

Buy online

Feedback: "It could be the Easter eggs, perhaps it's the hormones or maybe it's the deadlines...whatever the root cause, I'm spotty. I'd normally opt for a 'glowy' primer, but this particular Gloss Report couldn't come at a better time in terms of switching things up.

"My main aversion to anything 'mattifying' is the overly slippery feel and grey aura of silicone overload, not to mention the 'rolling' that occurs if you layer a silicone foundation over an already silicone heavy primer. Refreshingly, this gel primer did silica on the sly, so that my skin felt smooth and comfortable, and appeared almost dewy, although not shiny per se. The shine control is fairly minimal as the day goes by, which I didn't mind, but it might be a detractor if you suffer with extremely oily skin. Otherwise, I couldn't be more impressed. Applied to the t-zone area, or over cheeks if you're suffering from breakouts there too, the gel brings down inflammation, redness and general zit anger while also anchoring makeup in place. I needed to touch up around my nose at the end of the day, but underneath my makeup I could tell my skin was calmer."

Reviewer: AH

Rating: 9/10