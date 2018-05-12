The Gloss Report: Body and leg makeup tried and tested

3 / 10

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body, £45 for 60ml

The promise: “Cheat your way to a summer body without the workout - a slimming and hydrating body shimmer.”

We give it: 6/10

Review: “I am a huge fan of Tilbury makeup, I use a lot of it, but when it comes to transforming myself into a supermodel, I have mixed views on this Charlotte Tilbury product. After a lot of hype I really wanted to love it, but for legs, it didn't quite cut it for me. The packaging is great; an easy to use bottle with a roller ball applicator tip that makes it easy as pie to apply the product down the limbs, which you then blend out with your hands. First things first, it's incredibly cooling thanks to the aloe vera and menthol and easy to blend, but it's more of a shimmery highlighter than a skin perfecter I would say. Infused with subtle, light-reflective particles and a skin-perfecting hint-of-tint, it's designed to elongate bare legs, arms, shoulders and collarbones, while de-puffing and cooling. It may have more of an impact on darker skin tones, as for me I didn't see much skin perfecting going on on my pasty limbs. For a collarbone highlight and a little shimmer on the arms for an evening addition, it works, but for £45 I don't think it's something I'd repurchase.”

Reviewer: SM