The Gloss Report: CC Creams

5 / 8

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 CC Cream

Price: £9.99

Buy online

Feedback: “As a big fan of tinted moisturiser during the summer months, I was curious to see what a CC cream could do better. Olay promises a lot with its seven effects, although I’m not convinced it delivers on all of them. It smells off puttingly fruity in the tube, but doesn’t smell noticeably once applied. My skin tone definitely looked more even and bright, and felt lighter than wearing foundation. I wasn’t convinced that my pores looked any more minimised than with my usual foundation, but I felt confident enough to wear it on a daily basis.

My face felt moisturised, a bonus in the drying depths of winter, but the dewy look I enjoyed in the morning felt oily towards the end of the day, so this would suit people with dryer skin than mine. I was pleasantly surprised that the ‘light to medium’ colour matched my usually pale skin perfectly, but I’m not sure if that’s down to Olay’s ‘smart colour’ technology or the fact that I’ve just spent two weeks in the sun. Olay also promises that after 4 weeks of use, the vitamins in the primer will deliver younger, healthier looking skin. This is an intriguing concept, and as this CC cream can also be used as a primer under your normal foundation it would make an effortless addition to any skincare routine, miraculous vitamin benefits or not.”

Score: 7/10

Reviewer: IB