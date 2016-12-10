The Gloss Report: Christmas Palettes

1 / 22

The Gloss Report: Makeup Palettes

At this time of year, makeup brands come out in full force with beautiful palettes to wrap up and put carefully under the tree for a loved one - though of course they're also ideal for self gifting, given how irrestistible this year's launches have been...

Some palettes do it all, while others are targeted to one area be it eyes or lips - but with some having a hefty price tag and with so many out there to choose from, how do we know which is the best palette to pick up?

That's where we come in. For this week's Gloss Report, the Glossy Posse are trying, testing and giving our honest reviews on the newest Christmas palettes out there.

Scroll through the gallery to see our honest reviews...