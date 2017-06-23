The Gloss Report: Cushion Foundations

4 / 8

Pur Air Perfection CC Compact Cushion Foundation, £28

Buy online

The promise: 'The flawless finish you love in our lightest foundation makeup ever. Believable coverage that’s lighter than air. Pur Air Perfection cushion foundation delivers ultra high-quality sheer to medium coverage with a unique, mousse-like texture that feels lighter than air, built for fast, flawless blending.'

We give it: 7/10

Review: "I rarely wear foundations day-to-day as I prefer to use a light coverage and allow my skin to breath (as much as possible anyway) so when I saw that this was a CC foundation it really caught my eye. They claim that it delivers a sheer to medium coverage without weighing you down and this is something that I can definitely vouch for; the foundation just glides on to your skin with it’s beautiful light, liquid-mousse texture which really helps to even out your complexion with the end result being a beautiful dewy finish. It also has SPF 50+ which is great as it gives you protection which is essential for this time of year without having to add another layer of coverage to your skin.

"You may need to powder the foundation throughout the day as I found myself getting shiny if I’d been out and about. I’d also recommend using a buffing brush or something similar to apply the foundation as I didn’t feel the sponge that came with it helped the application process at all. The biggest dislike for me however was the smell of the foundation, I’m really not a fan of scented or fragranced foundations, so this was slightly off-putting. However saying that didn’t actually take much away from my opinion of the foundation itself. As another added bonus you also get a refill for the foundation when you’re purchasing it so for the price you’re essentially getting two!"

Reviewer: RM