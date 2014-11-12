The Gloss Report: Eye Palettes

2 / 9

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Cognac Sable

Price: £63

Buy online

Feedback: Containing four deliciously rich and warm shades, this eyeshadow quad is the perfect party palette. Intensely pigmented and formulated with a silky soft texture, this Tom Ford pack contains a sheer sparkle, a shimmer, a satin and a matte tone that work to create both subtle and more buildable, dramatic looks. With beautiful bronzes and muted metallics set to be a big trend this season, this palette is a great replacement for the stagnant black smokey eye - the only problem is, you might have to remortgage your house first!

Was it worth the money?

It’s a lovely palette but I reckon you could achieve a similar look at a much cheaper price.

Would you recommend this to a friend?

I would mention how much I love it but would be unlikely to recommend just because it’s so expensive.

Score: 7/10