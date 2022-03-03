The Gloss Report: Face contouring kits

2 / 6

Hourglass Illume Crème-to-powder Bronzer Duo in Sunset

Price: £40

Feedback: "I’ve always been a big believer that when you look at someone, you should see their face first and their makeup second. Face contouring is no exception to the rule and it can often be difficult to do it in a way that enhances your bone structure and doesn’t transform it.

"This particular face contouring kit definitely abided by these makeup rules thanks to its subtle, natural finish and the soft dewy glow it gave to my skin. Perhaps a little too light in colour for my skin tone to really provide a big enough contrast to give that ‘chiselled’ look, I would definitely recommend it for those who have fair to medium toned complexions for adding a subtle contour and a pop of rosy colour to cheekbones. The texture was a particular plus – beautifully rich without being greasy, I can confidently say that it ticked nearly every box for me with regards to providing a more wearable option for mastering contouring that’s suitable for both day and night time."

Did it have the Kim K effect?

Yes. If Kim K was looking to dial it down a notch...

Was it worth the money?

Yes, provided you have the correct skin tone.

Would you recommend this to a friend?

Yes (provided she was fairer-skinned!)

Reviewer: AM

Score: 9/10