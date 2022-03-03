The Gloss Report: Face contouring kits

3 / 6
Daniel Sandler Sculpt and Slim-effect Contour Face Powder
Price: £24.50
Buy online
Feedback: “I’ve always been a little wary of contour kits. Firstly, because I’m not sure there’s any real need for them, and secondly, because nobody likes huge brown splotches on a pale and pasty face. This kit from Daniel Sandler however may just have changed all that. With step by step instructions printed on the back, the kit is super easy to use and comes in shades which suit almost any skin tone. It felt great to apply and the subtle colouring meant it was difficult to go OTT - even if you’re a contour kit virgin!"
Did it have the Kim K effect?
Although not as drastic as queen K herself, this kit definitely gives the effect of sculpted cheekbones and a more defined face. The fact that the matte contour shade is a brown rather than orange means it keeps the look natural and a whole lot more sophisticated, and the highlighter adds a sublte shimmer that improves your look without making it obvious where the magic is actually happening!
Was it worth the money?
For £24.50, I’d say this product is definitely worth the money. It’s a kit you can use every single day and the nature of the makeup means it will last and last before you need to replenish your stocks. I can’t think of a situation where the product would not fit perfectly into your daily makeup ritual.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Thanks to the price and the subtlety of the shades, I would definitely recommend this product to a friend. For a look that's more sophisticated chic than OTT TOWIE, Daniel Sandler’s Contour Face Powder makes it really difficult to get sculpting wrong, even if you’re a first timer.
Reviewer: EJ
Score: 9/10