The Gloss Report: False eyelashes

Paperself Deer and Butterfly Paper Lashes, £12.50

The promise: “Weightless to wear, with intricate designs that are easy to apply.”

We give them: 9/10

Review: “It’s fair to say these aren’t your usual false lashes, but if you’re looking for something more adventurous Paperself have some stunning designs. These deer and butterfly lashes were worn by none other than Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games (played by Elizabeth Banks; others in the range were worn by Lawrence’s character too) and are ideal for festival beauty looks. Made entirely of light - yet strong - paper, the designs can be cut if you wish to wear them in different ways but I wore them as a single strip. Glue is not provided, as with some of the other brands mentioned above, which is always a disappointment but once you’ve got your hands on some it’s easy to apply them along the lash line. They’re surprisingly less fiddly, I found, than regular falsies, probably because they’re more distinct from your own lashes and because the paper is easily manipulated into place. There’s no doubt about it; they look incredible once on, even with minimal makeup, and they really are so light as to feel weightless. What’s more, they last well so long as you’re careful - they may look delicate but they can be used again and again. I only wish I had more occasion to wear them.”

Reviewer: JJ