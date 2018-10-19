The Gloss Report: False Eyelashes
The Gloss Report: False eyelashes
False eyelashes may be a fun way to add a lashing (sorry) of something extra to an evening ensemble but sourcing a pair that fits, stays put and isn't too heavy can be tricky. Too big and your eyes will get lost, too small and you wonder why you bothered. A winning pair of false lashes should involve fuss-free application and remain firmly in place from cocktails to cab. We put a selection to the test to see which ones impressed...
Eylure Fleur de Force- Fleur Loves Lashes, £5.45
The promise: “A cute and cool ¾ lash designed to add fullness to the outer edge.”
We give them: 8/10
Review: “I was attracted to this ¾ lash style as I thought that it would be a bit more comfortable than the traditional strip lash, and as it turns out I was right. My biggest gripe is lashes irritating the inner corner of my eye and with these lashes that problem is non-existent due to the lash design being focused towards the outer corner. These lashes have a really lovely fluttery shape (a go-to for me) and they give great definition with a subtle feline effect, which is enhanced when teamed with winged eyeliner. They’re comfortable to wear and easy to apply due to the shorter band. I love these for more of a natural daytime lash look, however, for a night out I don’t think they pack enough of a punch for me. I wore them recently to a birthday brunch and paired them with a soft pink shimmery eye and smokey brown liner and I thought they finished off the look beautifully without giving the impression that I was wearing falsies. I think they are a great option if you are worried about the comfort of your lashes and are looking for a more low-key look, I will definitely reach for these again.”
Reviewer: ATH
Mac False Eyelashes No. 33, £11.50
The promise: “Lashes with natural length and separate bundles for flirtatious retro-mod fringe.”
We give it: 7/10
Review: “I love the look of false lashes but they have to feel weightless else I’m back to my mascara in a flash - luckily, these fit the bill. A fluttery strip of lashes which are set in separate lash bundles, these are light, long and feathery without being too ‘TOWIE’ - ideal for that lash extension look without going OTT. They are on a sticky strip which isn’t strong enough to adhere to your lash line, and glue is sold separately - a little inconvenient, as who ever keeps track of those tiny tubes of glue you get elsewhere? However, with some careful glue application I found them easy to put on, didn’t need to trim them and found they made my eyes look bigger and flirtier, without too much drama. Great if you’re looking for a subtle flutter.”
Reviewer: JJ
Ardell Wispies, £4.49
The promise: “Full and fluttery with an elongated centre for a beautiful eye-opening look.”
We give them: 10/10
Review: I’m a false lash addict- my night out makeup is not complete without them. That being said, I am very picky when choosing the right style. Too natural and they barely register and too thick and dramatic I end up feeling and looking a bit uncomfortable. This pair are the perfect pick for me and they have been my favourites for many years now. They add impressive length and volume without looking unnatural or feeling too heavy on the eyes. I love the fluttery effect and they really do deliver on the ‘eye-opening’ promise. They feel super light due to the thin and flexible lash band which means that they are comfortable to wear all night long. The price point is a steal compared to other more expensive brands I’ve tried which I find don’t match up in terms of quality and comfort. I have used these when doing ‘friends and family’ makeup too and they seem to be quite a universal style- they suits most eye shapes and sizes. I sometimes add a little bit of mascara to mine to amp up the drama but all in all they are a great pick to give your makeup that finishing touch of glam.
Reviewer: ATH
Paperself Deer and Butterfly Paper Lashes, £12.50
The promise: “Weightless to wear, with intricate designs that are easy to apply.”
We give them: 9/10
Review: “It’s fair to say these aren’t your usual false lashes, but if you’re looking for something more adventurous Paperself have some stunning designs. These deer and butterfly lashes were worn by none other than Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games (played by Elizabeth Banks; others in the range were worn by Lawrence’s character too) and are ideal for festival beauty looks. Made entirely of light - yet strong - paper, the designs can be cut if you wish to wear them in different ways but I wore them as a single strip. Glue is not provided, as with some of the other brands mentioned above, which is always a disappointment but once you’ve got your hands on some it’s easy to apply them along the lash line. They’re surprisingly less fiddly, I found, than regular falsies, probably because they’re more distinct from your own lashes and because the paper is easily manipulated into place. There’s no doubt about it; they look incredible once on, even with minimal makeup, and they really are so light as to feel weightless. What’s more, they last well so long as you’re careful - they may look delicate but they can be used again and again. I only wish I had more occasion to wear them.”
Reviewer: JJ
Doll Beauty Bambi Lashes, £10
The promise: "Perfect for a simple, naturally long-lashed look."
We give them: 8/10
Review: "These are probably the most unusual pair of lashes I have ever tried, despite being described as simple and natural looking. At first glance I was a little sceptical of how dramatic they would look as they are quite long and the lash band is very thick. That being said, I really liked them once they were on the eyes. These are definitely a no-go if you like a more natural, no-makeup makeup look. But if you're partial to an 'everyday glam' look a la Instagram you will love these. They are a bit tricky to apply so beginners may struggle a little, however, with decent lash glue and a still hand the results are great. It's the length of these lashes that adds the drama yet the fluttery finish allows them to work well with minimal makeu, delivering an uplifting finish. The thick lash band means that they can be used without the need for eyeliner which is also a huge plus for me. If you are all about the eyes and are a false lash addict then these are definitely worth checking out."
Reviewer: ATH
LMX By Little Mix Jade Lashes, £5.95
The promise: "Get [Jade's] look with these Dream Kween soft, winged lashes."
We give them: 6/10
Review: "False lashes and I have a bit of an on-again/off-again relationship. This is largely down to application woes - my track record has been far from consistent, so the easier the falsies are to put on, the better. This usually comes down to the cut of the band which rests on the lash line which on this occasion, weren't quite the right match for me. They kept popping up on the sides, even when trimmed, which was a little faffy and resulted in a less than seamless finish. However, I did really like the winged 'flutter' that these provided and once secured down with more glue (required on my actual eyelids too I hasten to add), they did last me a long time. I don't think I'll be trading in my trusty tube of mascara for the time being though."
Reviewer: AM
Kiss Iconic Natural Lashes, £4.50
The promise: “Light and soft as a feather with tapered end technology.”
We give it: 7/10
Review: “These are dubbed “the perfect starter lash” and I can see why – the clean, solid band makes it clear where they need to be placed along the lashline and the fact that it’s black and sturdy disguises the ‘join’, creating a liner effect. The adhesive applies smoothly without lashes going floppy and does fit nicely once applied, although they required a significant trim to fit my small lids. The effect was on the right side of dramatic (I got compliments rather than quizzical looks when wearing them in the office) and the volume they created was especially impressive but in the end I found them too heavy for day to day wear and the lashes became a bit itchy around my inner eye area. That said, they stuck fast until I decided to remove them and got a warm reception overall, but it seems that my lash faff tolerance is fairly low. I’ll keep them for after dark from now on.”
Reviewer: AH
Lash FX Magnetise Gigi, £15.79
The promise: “Creates a voluminous look without the need for adhesive.”
We give it: 3/10
Review: “Named after Gigi Hadid (presumably for the feline cat-eye associations) these magnetic lashes are especially appealing from the outset as they don’t require glue, a steady hand for applying said glue or allocated waiting around time for glue to dry. Basically, they sound like the clean and lean alternative to your usual sticky strip lashes. The idea is to ‘sandwich’ your natural lashes between the two sets of lashes provided on each eye, sealing them with the centrally placed magnets to that they ‘snap’ into place. Ta da, you should have instant length and volume and you don’t need to go round with a wipe afterwards to remove residue or cover up white adhesive. Except, in practice, it doesn’t quite work out that way. It took me multiple attempts to get the lashes to ‘find’ each other and even then they were in the wrong place, cue starting the fiddling all over again. They were so light, fluttery and required no trimming or adjusting, so I very much wanted to love them, but application was such an issue that I never got to flaunt my Gigis properly, which is a shame. Wishing you more luck than me”
Reviewer: AH
