The Gloss Report: Finishing Powders

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, £33

The promise: “Prevents excess shine and brighten complexions.”

We give it: 9/10

Review: “I've always avoided powders, as I have dry skin which I try to make as dewy-looking as possible using cream concealers, foundations and blushers; but the problem with all those soft textures is that they don't last very long. Enter finishing powder.”

“To set Charlotte’s offering apart from the outset, the rose wax and almond oil-infused powder really impresses. The shade (I tried Medium) was a bit too dark for my very fair, extra pale (due to lack of sun) skin but it has a silky finish that doesn't settle into dry patches or look obvious on the face - a pet peeve of mine when it comes to powder. 'Airbrush' is an accurate name indeed; I swiped onto my T-zone and even dusted a little over my creamy under-eye concealer to fix it in place; shine disappeared, but left me with that soft-focus glow that these days only an Instagram filter can create. It did seem to smooth everything out - powder perfection. I'll be investing (it's quite pricey in my opinion!) in a lighter shade and saving this one for when my summer tan comes along.”

Reviewer: JJ