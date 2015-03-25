The Gloss Report: 12 foundations reviewed

2 / 13

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer

Price: £25

Feedback: “Being blessed with skin particularly prone to lingering acne scars, I was intrigued by the idea of a foundation/ concealer hybrid, but in the end not entirely convinced. Clinique promises that this foundation won’t block my pores, and after five days of testing I haven’t had any issues. The coverage is heavier than I’m used to, but it encouraged me to be a little more dramatic with my makeup in general. The trickiest part is applying it - the oversized doe foot wand applicator feels a bit clumsy, and I need to use a brush to apply it evenly. It goes on darker then adapts to your skin tone, which means you have a few minutes panicking that you suddenly look tangerine!

The look is admittedly pretty flawless once it settled, and lasts well throughout the day. I even wore it for a run to test the claim that it is sweat proof and it didn’t budge. It also claims to be immune to humidity, so if you refuse to relinquish the foundation on holiday or in the gym, this could be the product for you. I however will probably save it for evenings and special occasions, and stick to a lighter foundation or CC cream for every day."

Score: 6/10

Reviewer: IB