The Gloss Report: Foundation brush reviews

Shiseido Perfect Foundation Brush

Price: £29

Feedback: “Small, dense and compact, this brush is perfect for getting into those hard to reach areas on the face such as around the nose and eyes. It gives a really even coverage and leaves no streaks as the bristles do not spread and leave marks as you brush. The only thing I found was that the brush, being so dense, was quite difficult to clean after use.”

Was it worth the money?

As it’s the kind of product you use daily, I’d say it was definitely worth the money.

Would you recommend it to a friend?

Yes, to a friend who took care to clean her makeup brushes!

Score: 8/10