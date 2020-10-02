1 / 10

The best easy-to-apply foundation sticks for on-the-go coverage

Sitting in between liquid and powder foundation are the oft-overlooked stick foundations. They're lightweight and silky and blend in with the ultimate ease and the best part is how easy they are to apply on the go. "Stick foundations are hugely underrated in my opinion," M UA Hannah Martin wrote on Instagram . "They are fantastically handy; portable and buildable being the features that I appreciate the most."

How to apply stick foundation depends on your coverage needs. Use your fingers for a sheer application, a brush for more medium coverage and straight to the skin from the stick for full coverage.

Here's our edit of the best stick foundations for picture-perfect coverage without all the effort