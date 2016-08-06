The Gloss Report: Glitter eyeliners
1 / 11
The Gloss Report: Glitter Eyeliners
A subtle sparkle? A coloured glitter? A high-impact twinkle?
Whether you're adding some sparkle into your evening party look or a bit of glitz into your daily makeup routine, a glitter liner is a great go-to. From budget to blowout, we've given our honest reviews of ten of the latest liners to hit the beauty market.
Click through the gallery to see what we thought...
2 / 11
Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Bronze Shimmer Ink, £19
The promise: This award-winning long-wearing eyeliner offers the precision of liquid liner with the ease of a gel-based formula, all with 12 hours of waterproof and sweat- and humidity-resistant wear.
We give it: 7/10
Review: "I used to be an eyeliner everyday kind of gal but as of late I’ve become a little lax in that area, instead often opting for a nude smokey eye. This liner from Bobbi Brown’s latest Sunset Pink collection in Bronze Shimmer Ink is the perfect pairing for my daily neutral eye. With it’s cool-toned brown metallic shade, it adds an extra dimension to a brown-toned smokey eye. It is a gel-based liner and when used with a good liner brush the application is super easy. If you get it wrong, it can be easily blended out to create a bold smoulder. The shade has small flecks of glitter and is more on the subtle side of the glitter spectrum making this a great alternative if you’re not after an intense pizzazz. This lasts well; I gave it a go during a day in the sun during the heatwave and it was still in tact by end of play."
Reviewer: LP
3 / 11
Stila Sparkle Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Sequins, £14
The promise: A colour-rich, vibrant, easy-to-use waterproof eye liner infused with twinkling multi-pearl micro-glitter that stays on all day and night
We give it: 7/10
Review: "If this was a simple eyeliner review - then this eyeliner would get close to full marks. The composition of this product makes it very easy to sweep along the edge of the eyelid and draw a first-time near flawless line, which remains robustly smudge proof throughout the day (must be the waterproofing).
"This review however, is less about the glide and more about the glitter and despite the product's promise of containing ‘micro-glitter’, this eyeliner just isn’t ‘glittery’ enough. Instead of being a black eyeliner with a subtle hint of sparkle, it is rather a more pearlescent grey - great if that is what you are looking for, but I am afraid I’m all about the glitter.
"Full marks for the eyeliner, but Stila’s Sparkle Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner loses a few points for missing its full glitter potential."
Reviewer: GP
4 / 11
Smashbox Always Sharp 3D Liner in Sparks, £16
The promise: A liner with reflective, 3D pearls that glides on and self-sharpens every time you twist the cap off.
We give it: 9/10
Review: “Smashbox is not traditionally a go-to beauty brand of mine, but with a few swipes of its Always Sharp 3D Liner, that has changed. I love this product!
"The colour (a deep khaki green with teeny tiny gold flecks) is brilliant for bringing out the hazel colour of my eyes. The thickness and soft texture of the product are superb - it glides on easily without smudging and without budging an inch all day. The best bit is that this eyeliner never loses its sharpness, as every time you place the lid back on, it sharpens the head! Genius and something I can’t believe I have done without all my life.
"One minor flaw - the product description says this eyeliner is black - it’s not, it’s a deep green, so ordering this off this internet might give you a bit of a surprise. .... and it’s not as glittery as I like. But who cares?! It’s just too great elsewhere to worry!
"I’ve given you the lowdown - so go get this product now and make those beady beauties of yours stand out and amaze!”
Reviewer: GP
5 / 11
MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner in Undercurrent, £14
The promise: An eye pencil that provides rich, luxurious colour with a touch of shimmer and sparkle.
We give it: 9/10
Review: “I’ve been stuck in a bit of a makeup rut lately, opting only for the more natural shades that I know will suit me. It’s partly down to lack of time in the morning, in conjunction with the heat and the worry of it melting off my face. Plus I’ve not been bloomin' brave enough to give anything new or adventurous a try. I’m talking nudes, browns (or, well, anything on the spectrum of the Urban Decay Naked Palettes 1, 2 and 3) but enter the MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner and it's all changing … I swatched the beautiful teal green shade of Undercurrent on my hand and although very different for me, I had to give it a go.
"The eyeliner itself is extremely pigmented and creamy making it incredibly easy to apply and to get the desired finish. The pearly green shade reminds me of a jewel - it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. The glitter is more on the subtle side so don’t expect big flecks here, rather a fine glitter blended with the rich pigment. The shimmer brightens your eye while still giving it that intensity that you’re after with a kohl liner. You can keep it as a line or blend it out to create something a little more smokey. The best bit though? The staying power. It lasted all day long, with very little movement - I forgot to bring the liner to work with me, but I didn’t need to worry as it was still in tact by the time I got home.”
Reviewer: LP
6 / 11
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glam Rock, £14
The promise: Intense, sparkling eyeliner that doesn’t separate thanks to the gel formula
We give it: 9/10
Review: “Disclaimer: I love glitter. I’d wear it daily if I could do so while still being taken seriously, so there’s a chance I’m slightly biased in that if something sparkles, I’m instantly impressed. However, I firmly believe Urban Decay are not only miles ahead of other brands when it comes to eye products, but that their glitter liner is one of the best. First and foremost, the colour range is top-notch (from the unicorn-like holographic shade to the perfect turquoise and classic UD purple, it’s got all the right shades). I tried Glam Rock, a diamond-like silver; like all the shades, it has a thin brush for precise application, and the gel formula ensures you can pick up an even spread of glitter on the tip before carefully using as a liner. Trying to create a perfect fine line was tricky - I found myself having to dot glitter in between where gaps natural formed, but if you’re a little more liberal with it, it’s very easy to use. The glitter catches the light brilliantly, and lives up to its intense promise - even I, with my love of dazzling eye products felt a little silly wearing it in daylight, so I’d save it for a dance floor or festival to really show it off. Best of all, stays put - it lasted all day and didn’t budge once. A must for sparkle seekers.”
Reviewer: JJ
7 / 11
KIKO Glitter Eyeliner in 01 Multicolour, £6.90
The promise: Eyeliner gel with glitter with glide-on application for a radiant line.
We give it: 8/10
Review: "I have to admit, my lovely team at work are a little younger than me (or a lot younger) and they can rock a glitter eyeliner much better than I can. That said, I am currently sitting at my desk at work with sparkly lids, and am enjoying it immensely. This Kiko liner is a clear liquid gel full of golden, slightly holographic sparkle. With a strong, thin, pointed tip it is easy to apply to top lids and looks great on its own as a pretty delicate effect (as I’m wearing it today), or layered over a dark liner for added twinkle. Staying power is excellent and it hasn’t budged all day. This Kiko liner would be best seen on someone dancing the night away at the Blue Marlin in Ibiza, but I’m getting the twinkly effects just the same in London’s W8."
Reviewer: ST
8 / 11
Stargazer Glitter Liquid Eyeliner in Pink, £3
The promise: “The glitter liquid eye liner delivers a bold sparkling eye look that is smudge-proof, flake-proof and smear-proof and with no mess or excess.”
We give it: 5/10
Review: “Rose gold eyeliner is quite a bold office look, but around here people don’t bat an eyelid, so due to time constraints I road tested this by day which isn’t something I’d normally go for where glittery festival makeup is concerned. Happily the neat applicator brush of this liner helped me to maintain as much subtlety as possible. The shade is more copper than Barbie on application, which is a blessing if you’re trying your best to ‘adult’, which is admittedly a challenge with spangly makeup. Application was easy and non-smudgy, but if you’re seeking a dense, intense pack of glitter, you’re looking at three or more coats. This was a bit tricky in my case as the gel liner stung a bit (I have quite sensitive skin, but something to bear in mind). As a result I stuck with ‘minimalist’ glitter, and I’m glad to say that there was little to no flaking throughout the day, but the effect was more random than pronounced. I quite liked this, but given that glitter is normally reserved for making an impact, this could be a detractor. Then again the price is eye-poppingly reasonable, and considering that glittering opportunities are few and far between, Stargazer could be a good option to have on reserve if you’re not prone to sensitivity."
Reviewer: AH
9 / 11
Collection Glam Crystals Gel Eyeliner in Dig It!, £2.99
The promise: “Fine glitter particles suspended in a clear, quick-drying gel. Fine tip precision brush for easy application. Adds instant glamour to any eye makeup look.”
We give it: 9/10
Review: “In terms of eyeliners, I’ve historically been pretty loyal to my black liquid pen for fine-tuning my feline flick skills. So much so though, that I seem to have found myself in a bit of a makeup rut. However, this particular glitter eyeliner provided the perfect way to step outside my comfort zone. I absolutely loved it.
“While I probably wouldn’t use it alone, applying it just above my trusty black eyeliner line on my upper lids proved to be an eye-catching way to add a touch of luminosity and multi-dimensional sparkle to my finished look. Although it took a couple of minutes to dry, the burnished gold hues of ‘Dig It!’ hit such a seriously groovy note with me that it made the wait absolutely worth it. Its precision brush proved easy and smooth to handle and although fraying slightly, a good coating of product seemed to bind it back together. And, as far as longevity is concerned, it withstood a sweaty 45-minute Psycle class (not an easy feat), so despite the rest of my face looking like I’d run through a car wash, my eyeliner said otherwise. This is one Gloss Report pick that’s made its way into my daily makeup regime and at £2.99, it scores extra marks for providing extra flash for your cash.”
Reviewer: AM
10 / 11
NYX Liquid Crystal Glitter Eyeliner in Gunmetal, £7.50
The promise: Infused with glamorous micro-glitter for sparkling sex appeal this fine brush tip allows for precision application and can be used to create lines of varying thickness.
We give it: 5/10
Review: "When I first heard about trying a glitter eyeliner I was a bit dubious, my immediate thought was five-year-old me dancing to Britney Spears and singing into a hairbrush with my roll on glitter eyeshadow (who remembers those?!). Now I am all for a metallic shadow or liner on the eye but there is just something about glitter just doesn’t sit right with me. When I applied the NYX crystal liner I thought it might be good to, you know, mix it up a bit on a Friday night. The liner itself is extremely pigmented which is great as you can see the colour on the lid however the tip of the applicator just felt a bit clumpy due to how pigmented it is, it was hard to apply with ‘precision’ however after some perseverance (and the help of cotton buds) I managed to make it work - kind of. Once on it just felt sticky on the lid, however this could be because I had applied it over the top of my eyeliner so maybe the two didn’t work well together. I’ve not been converted, sadly. For the price it would be great to use for fancy dress though."
Reviewer: RM
11 / 11
Sleek Cosmetics Glitter Eyeliner in Steel, £4.99
The promise: “Miniature glitter particles with light-reflective pigments that give eyes a diamond dazzle.”
We give it: 8/10
Review: "I was hugely excited when the Sleek steel glitter pot arrived on my desk last week. Although arguably now past the age of glitter glam(!) I’ve recently started dabbling in different liner shades and textures, so was eager to give this one a go.
"First impressions were that the brush tip on the wand is thicker and softer than what I’m used to - usually preferring a thin, stiff tip to allow swift and accurate application. However, the generous glittery formula of this product means that it actually works well with the softer brush, and the navy glitter particles fall neatly into place over the lid. The liquid itself is colourless so the effect can be relatively subtle, if that’s your goal, or easily applied over an opaque layer of pencil liner. If disco ball is the order of the day, however, this can be easily achieved, by layering the liner to give a more dramatic affect.
"Day-to-night glitter really does exist!"
Reviewer: GB
More Gloss