The Gloss Report: Glitter eyeliners

MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner in Undercurrent, £14

The promise: An eye pencil that provides rich, luxurious colour with a touch of shimmer and sparkle.

We give it: 9/10

Review: “I’ve been stuck in a bit of a makeup rut lately, opting only for the more natural shades that I know will suit me. It’s partly down to lack of time in the morning, in conjunction with the heat and the worry of it melting off my face. Plus I’ve not been bloomin' brave enough to give anything new or adventurous a try. I’m talking nudes, browns (or, well, anything on the spectrum of the Urban Decay Naked Palettes 1, 2 and 3) but enter the MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner and it's all changing … I swatched the beautiful teal green shade of Undercurrent on my hand and although very different for me, I had to give it a go.

"The eyeliner itself is extremely pigmented and creamy making it incredibly easy to apply and to get the desired finish. The pearly green shade reminds me of a jewel - it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. The glitter is more on the subtle side so don’t expect big flecks here, rather a fine glitter blended with the rich pigment. The shimmer brightens your eye while still giving it that intensity that you’re after with a kohl liner. You can keep it as a line or blend it out to create something a little more smokey. The best bit though? The staying power. It lasted all day long, with very little movement - I forgot to bring the liner to work with me, but I didn’t need to worry as it was still in tact by the time I got home.”

Reviewer: LP