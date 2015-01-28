The Gloss Report: Illuminating products

6 / 9

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm

Price: £22

Feedback: “Although a lightweight balm like consistency this product from Clarins succeeds in giving an extreme hit of moisture to the skin and instantly brightens dull and tired skin. It smelled incredibly fresh making it a great morning pick me up in the and I loved how it restored radiance to my January skin. I prefer to only use it when the skin needs an extra boost as opposed to everyday so that it has maximum impact.

Whether you use after your moisturiser or alone, I found the balm gave a perfectly smooth canvas for applying makeup and definitely helped in giving it a bit of extra staying power. A product that truly deserves its cult status.

Score: 10/10

Reviewer: SM