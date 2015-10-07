The Gloss Report: Lash extender fibre mascaras

3 / 6

ModelCo Double Ended Fibre Lash

Price: £16.99

Feedback: "I love a pair of false eyelashes, I really do. However, there have been far too many nights where the fear of them ending up halfway down my face has hampered my full enjoyment of my fuller flutter. I also love a good mascara, so a hybrid of the two is akin to striking beauty gold in my opinion. This particular fibre mascara surprised me (such is my allegiance to my favourite falsies) - it really delivered in terms of length and volume."

"It works in three stages which can be repeated to achieve your desired volume. The Extension Mascara creates a solid black base while the the fluffy Lash Fibre end (think cotton candy-esque realms of poof), adds that extra special touch of length. A final coating of the Extension Mascara completes the look. It didn’t smudge during the day and wasn’t as much of a nightmare as I had anticipated when it came to removal - I just made sure to soak my cotton pad with a slightly more generous application of remover than I normally would."

"A couple of words of caution - a few flakes did fall and irritated my eyes slightly when compared to my normal daytime mascara and while the effects were hugely noticeable, I would say it’s best reserved for a big night out when you have a bit more time to spend perfecting it. Best for length and volume rather than curl, I would also advise using a good eyelash curler beforehand to maximise its impact. That being said though, I was hugely impressed and would definitely use it again."

Reviewer: AM

Score: 9/10