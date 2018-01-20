The Gloss Report: Lash primers tried and tested

2 / 8

Pixi Black Lacquer Lash Primer, £15

The promise: "Rich in nourishing ingredients to condition and strengthen fragile hairs, while boosting volume for enhanced lash ‘oomph’."

We give it: 8/10

Review: “Of all the things on my long list of beauty woes I have to say help in the lash department is not one of them. My lashes are naturally quite long and curly, so with a (good) mascara I can usually build them up to get a great ‘false lash’ effect. However despite being blessed in the lash department, I am extremely picky with how they look - I love a really volumised, yet separated lash and am always on the hunt for the best products to fulfil this need. A lash primer has never been part of my routine but I was curious to see how much of a difference adding one would make. This offering from Pixi is different to the usual lash primer formula in the sense that it’s black, as opposed to many that are traditionally white, so it feels as though you are just applying your first coat of mascara. I was quite impressed with how easily this glided through my lashes - I think I can put that down to the synthetic wand which is always my preferred option with mascaras too. When turned on its side the wand creates really impressive volume at the roots of the lashes which can be built up to the desired effect. I followed the primer immediately with my usual mascara while the formula was still wet and loved the effect it gave. I wouldn’t say the results were dramatically different to the way my lashes would look with mascara alone, but to my eyes there was the added ‘oomph’ that the product promises. Although not groundbreaking, I think this is a great product to reserve for nights out when you have extra time and want your lashes to look that little bit more noticeable. Not an essential for everyday but a welcome addition nonetheless.”

Reviewer: ATH