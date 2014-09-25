The Gloss Report: Lip Crayons
Taking the beauty world by storm, lip crayons have fast become a GTG beauty bag must-have and an absolute staple for our fave products for on-the-go glamour. Beginning with just Clinique a few years ago, you can now get your mitts on a whole range of colourful crayons and tinted sticks - but which are worth their salt?
To help you decide, we've taken beauty back to the drawing board and reviewed ten different lip crayons - read on to discover which were top of class and which have been permanently relegated to the naughty step.
Kiko Creamy Lipgloss in 107
Price: £6.90
Feedback: “This Kiko Creamy Lipgloss had a really lovely texture, not drying at all, which is a huge problem for me when it comes to lip colours. The colour however wasn’t what I expected - it didn’t have the punch that I thought it was going to have from when I initially put it on my hand. The ‘magenta’ of the shade seemed to blend in with my natural lip colour, instead of giving me the hit of pink that I really wanted.”
No - it didn't really give me the desired lip colour I was looking for.
Probably not.
Score: 6/10
Models Own Colour Lip Stix Pretty Pink
Price: £4.99
Feedback: “ I tried the Model’s Own Twist Up Colour Lip Stix in Pretty Pink, which is certainly a vibrant, Barbie-like pink! The colour is really strong so you don’t need to layer it up too much and it also has a lovely subtle floral fragrance. It also has good staying power as I found I only needed to reapply once during the day - but be warned, you might find yourself pouting just a little too much when you wear it…”
Yes, absolute bargain.
Definitely - cheap, cheerful and did everything it said on the tin!
Score: 9/10
Pür Minerals Lip Gloss Stick in Beach Bum
Price: £16
Feedback: "I loved the shade of this pencil as its pinky undertones were not too much for my fair skin and blonde looks. A self-sharpener (tick), this chunky crayon feels nothing like a pencil (double tick) - it glides on like a really soft balm, leaving a gently glossy pop of highly pigmented colour in its wake. It was hydrating but not sticky and completely foolproof in terms of application. Add to that it's a mineral makeup brand and it's pretty much perfection. The colour lasts well - my only wish would be for it to be more sheer so I could wear it more often. I'll be dotting it on less liberally from now on to see if I can get away with pairing it with bold eye makeup."
It's a bit pricier than I'd like, but it'll last ages - so yes.
Definitely, especially for those who are into mineral makeup.
Score: 8/10
NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Hyde Park
Price: £18.00
Feedback: “Rather than spend forever faffing around with lip pencils and then a lipstick, this clever crayon combines the two; resulting in an easy to achieve, truly flawless lip. What’s more, the crayon feels like it stains the lip rather than paints it like a lipstick might, rendering constant reapplications a thing of the past. As to be expected from NARS, the colour is incredible: highly pigmented and utterly timeless, leaving you feeling like a Modern day Marilyn.”
Every penny.
Yes.
Score: 10/10
Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Lovesick
Price: £7.99
Feedback: “Rarely have I had so much fun with a lip colour. No stickiness, no dryness and no cracked, matte mouth - this chubby crayon is easy to use (a la Crayola) and had me ready for daytime and later, playtime, in a flash. It’s juicy, bright, highly pigmented and delivers an expensive looking finish akin to similar products at higher price points. It’s gel formula makes it feel really lightweight and my lips felt soft, and a particular plus point for me was that there was no lippy residue on my tea mug. Revlon has Just Bitten me and I love it.”
Yes- it's perfect lips for pocket money
Definitely, the shades are so wearable they'd suit everyone
Score: 10/10
No7 High Shine Lip Crayon
Price: £9
Feedback: “I found this particular tint extremely moisturising and would even put it on par with my loyal Chubby Stick in terms of ease of use and colour pay off. I’ve knocked off one point simply because the high shine finish as implied by the name, was not as glossy as expected and also because it wasn’t as long-lasting as I would have wanted for a tint. That being said, I would definitely use it again - I particularly liked the Daydreamer shade which was a lovely deep berry, ideal for subtly taking your make-up from daytime to nighttime.“
Yes, definitely.
Without hesitation, (unless they wanted a high-shine finish, in which case I'd recommend a lip gloss instead).
Score: 9/10
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturising Lip Colour Balm in 05 Plushest Punch
Price: £17
Feedback: "Being a big fan of Lucas Pawpaw Ointment which, in my humble opinion, is the best lip balm ever created, and my trusty MAC lipstick in Chatterbox, I've never really considered using a hybrid of the two. When presented with the Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturising Lip Colour Balm I found just that. A chunky crayon that is absolutely foolproof to use, this gem of a multi-purpose product is incredibly nourishing for the lips and yet is highly pigmented. Achieving the exact same results as my usual combination of lip balm and lipstick, I finally understand the Clinique Chubby Stick craze. The quickest way to a perfect pout."
It's pretty expencive but when you consider it's combining a balm and a lippy it's totally worth it.
Most definitely
Score: 10/10
