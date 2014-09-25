The Gloss Report: Lip Crayons

2 / 8

Kiko Creamy Lipgloss in 107

Price: £6.90

Feedback: “This Kiko Creamy Lipgloss had a really lovely texture, not drying at all, which is a huge problem for me when it comes to lip colours. The colour however wasn’t what I expected - it didn’t have the punch that I thought it was going to have from when I initially put it on my hand. The ‘magenta’ of the shade seemed to blend in with my natural lip colour, instead of giving me the hit of pink that I really wanted.”

Was it worth the money?

No - it didn't really give me the desired lip colour I was looking for.

Would you recommend this to a friend?

Probably not.

Score: 6/10