The Gloss Report: lip liners

NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner, £4

The promise: “Every shade goes on super smooth and provides the perfect base for our much-loved matte lippies.”

We give it: 9/10

Review: “When it comes to pigment at an affordable price, NYX is one of my favourite brands on the high street and so I had high hopes for its newest lip liner. In terms of shade selection, it scores full marks, boasting an impressive 36 colours in total. When it comes to results, it adds noticeable definition to the lip line and cupid’s bow, as well as extra intensity to any lip colour popped on top. With a texture that aids smooth application, great colour density and a pricetag that comes in at under a fiver, it’s definitely a worthwhile budget beauty buy in my book.”

Reviewer: AM