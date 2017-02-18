The Gloss Report: Lip Plumpers

3 / 6

Too Faced Lip Injection Glossy, £17

The promise: “Lips come alive with more colour, volume, and softness. Natural botanicals like avocado and jojoba oil smooth and moisturize for extra kissability and shine.”

We give it: 3/10

Review: “Too Faced were pioneers in the lip plumping arena with their original and best-selling Lip Injection, which claimed to make lips 20 per cent plumper. Now they have added colour with a range of tinted plumping glosses which promise immediate and long-term effects. I was keen to try, but couldn’t wait to get it off - my lips burned as if I had just face planted a plate of vindaloo. Far from feeling ‘extra kissable’, I felt sore and grumpy for a good 30 minutes although did see an increase in volume. This product has garnered Marmite reviews, which must be down to individual sensitivity or the pursuit of plumpness regardless of pain (a bit like squeezing yourself into a killer stiletto). I found the product sticky, plus it bled – probably because I kept pressing my lips together to relieve the discomfort. They do warn you, in an oxymoronic way, of a ‘slight intense tingle that can last up to 5-10 minutes’ and to remove if discomfort is felt. I’m clearly not hardy enough for this product.”

Reviewer: VW