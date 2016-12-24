The Gloss Report: Long Lasting Foundation reviews

7 / 16

Maybelline SuperStay™ 24HR Foundation, £8.99

Buy online

The promise: "Looks and feels naturally flawless, providing up to 24-hours wear, withstanding heat, sweat, transfer and touch."

We give it: 7/10

Review: "I was a non-believer in foundation for a very long time - so much so that I didn’t start wearing it until three years ago. Before then, the foundations within my budget (which was practically non-existent) always felt thick and unnatural, never quite matched the colour of my skin, and made my face feel caked and suffocated. Maybelline’s SuperStay 24H Foundation however, is a good example of a new wave of beauty brands closing the gap between budget and premium.

"The texture of this foundation is smooth, creamy and consistent; it's a little thicker than the foundation I am used to, but not in a way that makes it too dense to wear. I attained even coverage over areas of uneven skin tone without feeling like it had been spread on with a palette knife. The thickness and slight matte-ness of the foundation prevent the effect from being as flawless as with other foundations, but the overall look is still very good.

"Colour-wise, it was a little tricky finding the right one to best match my skin tone, but with only seven shades to choose from, there is always going to be a marginal difference for some people. No matter - a bit of blending and bronzing in the right areas and the colour difference was hardly noticeable.

"However, I defy any foundation that promises to remain put for 24 hours to actually do so without transferring on to my hands, clothes, phone or accompanying boyfriend or dissipate with the normal grease and grime of a working day. Maybelline is over-egging its 24-hour benefits here a little - unless they mean for me to lie very still with my head taped down for 24 hours. Nevertheless, the overall wear is pleasingly good and as long-lasting as any foundation is ever going to be on my face.

"If you are looking for budget foundation with a natural look, then I recommend Maybelline’s SuperStay™ 24HR Foundation."

Reviewer: GP