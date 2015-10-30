The Gloss Report: long-lasting lipsticks tried and tested
Is there such a thing as a long-lasting lipstick? With the hope that they’ll last from dusk to dawn on a night out, if past experiences are anything to go by, more often than not they don’t actually end up lasting past the first round.
With more available now than ever before though, could our dreams of long-lasting lip colour that withstands drinks and a crowded dancefloor be within reach? From budget to blowout, we put a range to the test to see which stood the test of time. Click through our gallery to see which ones are really worth investing in.
Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick
Price: £8.99
Feedback: “First things first - I think I might be a little bit in love with the texture of these lipsticks. While they go on as a lip gloss of sorts, they dry (as the name suggests) to a sophisticated velvet matte-effect finish which feels luxe, non-drying and pretty wonderful on the lips. It’s precision applicator also allowed me to line my lips with great ease and control. However, did it last the day though?
“It definitely lasted longer than other lipsticks that I’ve tried in the past - despite much licking and pursing of my lips throughout the morning. The colour stayed pretty solidly after a couple of drinks, however after lunch, it needed topping up with the colour receding into my cupid’s bow. I would definitely use it again, but maybe more for after-work drinks as opposed to a full on meal - it would perhaps last through appetisers, but maybe not till dessert.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 8/10
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Matte Lipstick
Price: £6.99
Feedback: “Color Riche has reached the grand old age of 30 (that’s like...80 in makeup legacy years), and new shades and textures have been added for 2015 in celebration. One such newcomer is the wine hued, gothic Mon Jules, which has very impressive colour payoff and is just on the right side of berry, so as not to wash out pale to medium skin tones. The formula is matte ‘with a glow’, so it looks velvety but not flat, which is impressive for such an inexpensive product. On the longevity front, it did blot off a bit around the edges and in the centre after a particularly frothy coffee, but in general the pigment stayed strong, and on a wearability note it actually looked quite cool and 90s smudged into lips rather than meticulously applied. This also stopped it flaking, which it did a little when blotted and applied throughout the day in the traditional way. All in all though, it’s flattering, wearable and can be employed to stunning dramatic effect.”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 7/10
Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope
Price: £35
Feedback: “Promising pigment and long-lasting punch (albeit at a price), I was interested to see whether this particular lipstick lived up to my expectations. As luxurious to apply as it was to look at, it glided onto my lips with a texture like butter, with its delicate peppermint scent providing a lovely finishing touch. Although matte in finish, the formula felt refreshingly moisturising - thanks to the noticeable inclusion of vitamin E and apricot oil in its ingredients list.
“The shade I tried, ‘Brat Pack,’ was an intensely vibrant red that I’ll be wearing throughout this party season and beyond. It withstood my morning mocha and although it started to wane a bit through the morning, it was still more or less intact after a lunchtime indulgence of, ahem, mac ‘n’ cheese. Despite it starting to recede slightly, its creamy formula worked to its advantage with a simple rubbing together of my lips needed to blend the leftover colour and cover up any obvious fading. A pricier lipstick yes, but in terms of longevity, richness and finish - it delivered more so than other lipsticks I’ve tried in the past. I’ll perhaps keep it for special occasions though, rather than everyday use - just to ensure I get as much bang for my buck as possible!”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 8/10
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar Ready To Wear
Price: £11.50
Feedback: “If I were planning to eat more than 4ml of this OCC Ready to Wear Liquid Lipstick in one sitting, I might be more concerned with its claim of being gluten free and vegan, but seeing that I'm pretty content with my (mostly) healthy diet, I think I'll keep it on my lips thanks...or at least try to.
“The great test of a liquid lipstick: does it run? Well, I'm afraid the answer is yes. For anything that claims ‘unrivalled wear-time,’ I'm expecting that it will keep to my smoochers without the need for a lip liner and not make a bid for freedom towards my nostrils in the space of 2 hours. The colour (‘Vintage’) was beautifully rich and chocolatey, but unfortunately that's where the love affair ended for me. Lip tar I’m afraid it is not…(sad face).”
Reviewer: AEM
Score: 5/10
Rimmel The Only 1 Lipstick
Price: £6.99
Feedback: “This lipstick from Rimmel London names itself after its claim that it's all you need for long lasting 'colour, comfort, moisture and wear.' Testing out the bright and vivid Cheeky Coral, I can confirm it delivers on colour; a powerful, highly pigmented shade, it impressed me on application and ticked the boxes for comfort and moisture, too.
“With a super soft and velvety texture, my usually dry and chapped lips were well looked after - but the drawback of such a balmy formula is transference. A lip liner would have been useful to hold it in place at the edges, and sadly I was leaving prints all over my mug of tea like a complete lipstick cliche. I was therefore expecting to see smudged, barely-there colour when I looked in the mirror later on, but in fact the colour was still there; a little more set in, a little less vivid, but there it was a couple of hours later despite me decorating the crockery all morning. Perhaps it is the only one you need after all… along with a lip sealant.”
Reviewer: JJ
Score: 8/10
Topshop Lips in Inhibition
Price: £8
Feedback: “At first glance this lippy looks like something Mildred Hubble would wear to a school disco at Miss Cackle's Academy for Witches. However, when smudged on over lip balm, it gives a subtle berry stain perfect for daytime. Layered up, it packs a pigment punch classy enough to convert a lifelong red lipstick addict. Either way this purple wonder stays put all day.”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 9/10
Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick
Price: £15.50
Feedback: “Normally, anything labelled ‘nude’ or ‘Naked’ looks anything but natural on my pale skin and very pink lips, but UD’s take on neutral puts life into my lips without looking obvious or ‘lipsticky.’ Shade aside, it glides on comfortably and feels very moisturising for a long-wear lipstick, and is pigmented enough to only necessitate one coat if you’re in a hurry. If you really want it to stay the distance though, you’d be wise to blot and follow by a second coat. It felt refreshingly ‘buttery’ during wear and retained a slight sheen (streets away from traditional chalky textures). If you want something budge-proof to take you from noon until night though, Revolution may not be ‘the one,’ but otherwise, I can’t fault it.”
Reviewer: AH
Score: 9/10
Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour
Price: £26
Feedback: “Lipstick is a commitment. It’s sold to us as this chic, sexy shortcut to looking pulled together and insouciant. In reality, it’s fiddly to apply and you spend your day either sneakily trying to check for smears in any reflective surface or nipping to the loo to reapply so frequently people begin to suspect you have issues. And while anything long-wear promises to fix this problem, it’s often at the expense of any moisture your lips have left.
“To give Chanel credit where it’s due, this lipstick glides on like a dream. It felt creamy and the slightly thicker texture made it easy to colour within the (lip) lines. The colour lasted well, without transferring onto my numerous cups of coffee. After eating, it simply looked muted as it faded away in a uniform manner, avoiding an unintentional lip ombré look. However, I found that the colour range could have been more inclusive. I found L’Amoureuse was too dark for me, and the shade range comprised of only orange-reds or pinks, (I usually prefer nudes or blue-toned reds). I also found that immediately after application, my lips began to feel dry. The second time I tried it when I simply patted it on for a subtle wash of colour, my lips didn’t feel as dehydrated. For the price though, I’d personally want something matte, long-wear and moisturising - but hey, I guess two out of the three isn’t bad.”
Reviewer: IB
Score: 7/10
