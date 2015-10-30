The Gloss Report: long-lasting lipsticks tried and tested

4 / 9

Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope

Price: £35

Buy online

Feedback: “Promising pigment and long-lasting punch (albeit at a price), I was interested to see whether this particular lipstick lived up to my expectations. As luxurious to apply as it was to look at, it glided onto my lips with a texture like butter, with its delicate peppermint scent providing a lovely finishing touch. Although matte in finish, the formula felt refreshingly moisturising - thanks to the noticeable inclusion of vitamin E and apricot oil in its ingredients list.

“The shade I tried, ‘Brat Pack,’ was an intensely vibrant red that I’ll be wearing throughout this party season and beyond. It withstood my morning mocha and although it started to wane a bit through the morning, it was still more or less intact after a lunchtime indulgence of, ahem, mac ‘n’ cheese. Despite it starting to recede slightly, its creamy formula worked to its advantage with a simple rubbing together of my lips needed to blend the leftover colour and cover up any obvious fading. A pricier lipstick yes, but in terms of longevity, richness and finish - it delivered more so than other lipsticks I’ve tried in the past. I’ll perhaps keep it for special occasions though, rather than everyday use - just to ensure I get as much bang for my buck as possible!”

Reviewer: AM

Score: 8/10