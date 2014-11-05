The Gloss Report: Nude lipsticks

2 / 7

Rouge Terrybly Lipstick in Terrybly Nude

Price: £33

Skin tone: Fair

Hair colour: Dark blond

Feedback: I was pretty apprehensive trying nude. With my pale complexion I tend to stick to wearing a bright, warm lip colour (normally coral or pink ) to avoid looking too washed out. For my first experience with nude I opted for By Terry’s Terrybly Nude and I am pleased to say it went on like a dream – both super soft and easy to apply. The lipstick is much sheerer than I would normally choose but for daytime the balm like consistency is perfect for keeping lips hydrated and after a couple of wears I was somewhat converted to the idea of a neutral lip.

Was it worth the money?

Yes - cased in beautiful silver packaging with a satisfyingly magnetic lid, this product screams luxury and takes pride of place on my desk.

Would you recommend to a friend?

Yes - for any pale skinned friends looking for their next splurge purchase.

Score: 8/10