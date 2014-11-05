The Gloss Report: Nude Lipsticks
With a nude lip there is a thin line between creating a sophisticated look and creating a massive beauty faux pas. Too light and you can look washed out, too dark and you enter the danger zone of looking a little too nineties. Never one to shy away from a beauty challenge, The Glossy team put an edit of the best nude lipsticks to the test. Click through to see which worked for which skin tone and find out if we were converted by this tricky trend.
Rouge Terrybly Lipstick in Terrybly Nude
Price: £33
Skin tone: Fair
Hair colour: Dark blond
Feedback: I was pretty apprehensive trying nude. With my pale complexion I tend to stick to wearing a bright, warm lip colour (normally coral or pink ) to avoid looking too washed out. For my first experience with nude I opted for By Terry’s Terrybly Nude and I am pleased to say it went on like a dream – both super soft and easy to apply. The lipstick is much sheerer than I would normally choose but for daytime the balm like consistency is perfect for keeping lips hydrated and after a couple of wears I was somewhat converted to the idea of a neutral lip.
Was it worth the money?
Yes - cased in beautiful silver packaging with a satisfyingly magnetic lid, this product screams luxury and takes pride of place on my desk.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Yes - for any pale skinned friends looking for their next splurge purchase.
Score: 8/10
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Kate
Price: £23
Skin tone: Olive
Hair colour: Chestnut
Feedback: My lips are often left neglected so I was really looking forward to trialling my first ever nude lip. As soon as I laid eyes on Charlotte Tilbury's Lipstick in Nude Kate I immediately fell in love with both the rose gold case and the creamy, caramel lipstick that looked like a brilliant match for my olive complexion. Once wearing it, I wasn't disappointed - the lipstick felt like pure silk and was incredibly long-lasting, with the colour complimenting my skin-tone beautifully. It's definitely not leaving my makeup bag any time soon!
Was it worth the money?
Absolutely, for a little bit of luxury.
Would you recommend to a friend?
Definitely, it's the perfect lippy for a glamorous gift or an indulgent treat for yourself.
Score: 10/10
Chanel Rouge Coco in Mademoiselle
Price: £25
Skin tone: Fair
Hair colour: Red
Feedback: As I have pale skin and red hair I naturally gravitate towards bright corally tones that will really stand out against by skintone and not clash horribly with my hair. However this being said, I was quite excited to try a nude lip shade and I was surprised how much I liked this shade from Chanel. On first glance it seemed to be quite a dark pink but once applied it was actually really sheer with the added bonus of feeling a bit luxurious and hydrating. I’ll deifnitely be wearing this one again - it’s a great shade for a natural daytime look.
Was it worth the money?
Chanel makeup always seems to be worth the money - and this lipstick didn’t dissapoint!
Would you recommend to a friend?
Yes - to any pale skinned friends who might also be slightly nervous to try out a nude shade.
Score: 8/10
Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Colour in Latte
Price: £19.50
Skin tone: Medium/Dark
Hair colour: Dark brown
Feedback: I’ve always found it difficult to find the perfect nude for my skin. My Indian complexion, not light but not too dark either, makes it quite a struggle to find the perfect natural shade for my skin tone. When I saw Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Matte Lip Colour in Latte, I thought I’d finally stumbled across my true match. A gorgeous warm pink and beige, this creamy lipstick glided on to my lips to compliment my skin tone and was also hydrating and lightweight – bonus. I’ll be reaching for this on a day-to-day basis.
Was it worth the money?
Yes - not only did it match my skin, it also kept them moisturised and didn’t bleed once.
Would you recommend to a friend?
If they were a similar skin tone to me, definitely. A staple nude is something everybody needs!
Score: 9/10
M.A.C Satin Lipstick in Myth
Price: £15.50
Skin tone: Fair
Hair colour: Light blond
Feedback: With a paler than pale complexion I was a little concerned about a nude lippy washing out my skin tone (a department I don’t need any extra help in). However, this Satin Lipstick from M.A.C was surprisingly complementary on my skin tone. Creamy and hydrating, the shade of myth is a peachy nude that picked up the warm undertones of my cheeks, meaning a few coats gave my lips a subtle and bright, healthy glow. Understated and natural, this lipstick shade definitely isn’t a Bardot level of beige (a look I don’t think me and my skin can quite pull off) but is a great option for achieving dreamy, dewy, daytime lips.
Was it worth the money?
Absolutely. A great nude lipstick is hard to come by, so once you find one - it’s priceless.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
100%
Score: 10/10
NARS Sheer Lipstick in Dolce Vita
Price: £19.50
Skin tone: Dark
Hair colour: Black
Feedback: Due to my darker skin tone, I’ve often veered away from a nude lip as I’ve been worried about it washing me out. I usually end up looking like just one big brown mass, with my eyes and nostrils being the only decipherable features left on my face. However, this lipstick certainly went some way to changing my mind, mainly due to its sheer, buildable texture.
A great daytime alternative to my recent obsession with red lipstick, it provided a chic wearable switch up that I could definitely get on board with. It didn’t look cakey like other nude lipsticks I’ve tried have. I had to balance it out though with a heavier eye than I’m used to, but if I’m ever in the mood for a smokey eye, this will make for the perfect lipstick to pair it with.
Was it worth the money?
I’m unsure I would wear it often enough to warrant the price tag unfortunately. However, If you’re of a lighter skin tone, the contrast may just be enough to ensure you get more wear out of it.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Yes, but only if they had lighter or olive skin tone or if they had a penchant for bold eye makeup if they had darker skin.
Score: 9/10
