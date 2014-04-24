The Gloss Report: Nude nails

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

Price £7.99 Buy Online Feedback As the name suggests, Essie's Mademoiselle is feminine and a little playful. A nude polish with good coverage and just the right amount of peachy pink - which for me is very little, just enough to take the edge off. It's very subtle but pretty enough to give as a gift. A universally flattering and popular colour, it’s a good antidote to the fashion colours that your buddy might not love as much as you do (last week I was told the ice blue polish on my toes looked like Tipex. Guess she just didn’t get it.) Oh, and it dries really quickly. It was the perfect nude for my wedding day. I've experimented since but nothing else has really come close. Reviewer TD Score 10/10 Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Bare

Price £14.50 Buy Online Feedback I usually opt for a bold, bright red or perhaps a more moody mauve as I like my nails to stand out and make a statement. Call me crazy but I've just never really understood the point of applying a neutral colour that pretty much mimics the natural shade of your nail. However, with simple styles and a ‘less is more’ look featuring heavily in the A/W shows, it seems about time I put down my crazy colours and picked up the pales. A warm nude with a peachy, pearlescent finish, this polish is uber chic, stylish and very pretty - think vanilla cream meets peach melba. It compliments pretty much every outfit and look from my wardrobe and I'm starting to question how I ever managed without it. Best of all though is its deliciously thick and creamy texture that means only one coat is necessary for a weeks worth of non-chippage satisfaction. So it's official, I'm out with the red and in with the nude. I can definitely see myself having a long-lasting relationship with this back to basics beauty. Reviewer KR Score 10/10 Revlon Colorstay Nail Enamel in Bare Bones

Price £7.99 Buy online Feedback I’m somewhat of a nail polish obsessive and fairly recently have discovered the brilliance of Revlon’s range. Proving you needn’t spend a fortune for salon-perfect nails, their formulas are long-lasting, glossy, and have what I believe is one of the best brushes for application. This shade is a colder nude, as the name suggests - somewhere between the bright white that’s been popular of late and the mannequin-like neutrals which look classic and chic. While the nude trend usually involves picking a shade close to your skin tone, this would look great across the spectrum; it’s pale and milky-grey enough to make a statement either way, even with just one coat.” Reviewer JJ Score 9/10 Nails Inc Nail Polish in Basil Street

Price £11 Buy Online Feedback Basil Street by Nails Inc is the nail polish equivalent of a LBD. Chic and always en vogue, this light toffee hue complements all skin tones and adds gravitas to any fashion look. It’s easy to apply, dries quickly and adds a subtle extra polish to your overall look. A long-lasting, fast-drying polish, this is a polite nude that somehow still packs a punch. Reviewer KB Score 9/10 Clinique A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skins in Peek a Boo, I See You

Price £12 Buy online Feedback For a daytime demure look that makes nails look their best, this understated nude definitely fits the bill. Smooth in texture, shiny in finish with a great brush to ensure a streak-free sheen, it’s given my mani a chic yet noticeable makeover and covered all manner of imperfections that lie underneath. With a selection of eight shades in the range to choose from, (from off white to deep cocoa), all skin tones are catered for to ensure a tip to toe polish that’s as subtle or stand-out as you’d like it to be. Reviewer AM Result 8/10 Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Nail Colour in Shore Enough

Price £6.99 Buy online Feedback For me, nude nails have always been an understated way to make a statement. They promote elegance and style without being obvious and easily compliment any outfit. Many people think that nudes are boring but there are so many different types so it’s fun to see which ones suit your skin tone. When I saw Sally Hansen’s nude in Sheer Enough, I knew that this was the one for me. This colour is a creamy beige that looks chic and clean. The consistency is quite thick so each nail only requires one coat and its wide brush makes the formula spread evenly across the nail. This nail polish takes a few minutes to dry but when it does, you’re left with a smooth matte finish. Pure nude perfection. Reviewer HI Score 10/10 Bourjois So Laque Glossy Nail Enamel in Oh So Rose

Price £5.99 Buy online Feedback Ohh la la I love this. A sleek, chic light pink, this nail enamel will make you feel as put together as a parisienne in a matter of minutes. It has a super shiny opaque finish (I’ve never really seen the point in transparent polish) and is impressively long-wearing, although it didn’t quite stretch to the ten day promise. The slim brush makes for easy application on my narrow witch fingers and after two coats the varnish looked on the verge of professional, even for a slapdash home manicurist like myself. In short, this polish is the perfect subtle pink for everyday wear - low key and lovely. Reviewer AH Score 9/10 Leighton Denny Nail Polish in Mirage Or Not