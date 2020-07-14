The best powder blusher for every skin tone from only £6

10 / 20

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush, £35

Smooth, silky and ever so slightly shimmery, this iconic blusher celebrates its 40th birthday this year with special edition burgundy and black packaging for three of the most popular shades – rosy pink Rose Initial, deep coral Malice and brick red Rouge Profound which our designer Jemma loves. Sure, it’s expensive, but the finish is so subtle and elegant that it’s worth the extra spend. Swept across cheekbones it adds instant polish and luminosity as if you’ve just had a facial or woken from the best sleep of your life. Buffed into the apples of the cheeks it takes ten years off and it lasts about that long too, unless you choose to take it off of course.

