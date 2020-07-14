The best powder blusher for every skin tone from only £6
Few makeup products can wake up a complexion in the way that a dab of blusher can - but while cream blush formulas are all the rage for a dewy finish, a powder blusher has a much more timeless, chic appeal. Powdered cheek colours can last for longer atop creamy foundations and add a more matte effect if you're trying to avoid shine. We all want that rosy-cheeked glow that comes with a brisk walk, only without the effort and here are the ones we're forever dusting onto our faces.
Mii Cosmetics Celestial Skin Shimmer Blusher and Highlighter in Coral Haze, £27.50
If you like your blusher with a big hit of shimmer, this is the one for you, comprising highlighter and blush in one pretty package. The colour shade gives a bold pop of colour while the lighter pink takes it down a notch if bright cheeks aren't your thing. They blend together seamlessly when swirled onto your brush so don't shy away from this even if you think the coral is a bit too punchy - trust us, it's a winner.
No7 Match Made Powder Blusher, £9
Micro powders combine with vitamin E for a conditioning and velvety smooth wear that delivers even colour. A light dusting gives a subtly wash of colour, so if you prefer more intense blush we'd suggest layering it to get the look you desire. As always, No7 delivers a hard-working, easy to use product that even makeup novices can get to grips with. It comes in seven wearable shades.
MAC Powder Blush, £19.50
Available in 29 shades there's genuinely something for everything with this easy to wear highly pigmented bush. For dark skin we suggest punchy pink Full Fuschia or deep rose Fever, while lighter skins will rock barely-there Well Dressed or subtle Blush Baby. With so many to choose from though, we recommend taking a look yourself at the different shades. The formula is long-wearing as you'd expect from a blusher loved by professionals and it feels light on the skin.
Clarins Joli Blush, £23.75
As well as a pretty flush of colour this also provides protection against pollution and has been infused with hazelnut oil to keep skin hydrated and comfortable. The cases for these lightweight, easily blended blushes is colour coded to correspond with the hue of the powder – ideal if you have more than one in your stash as it negates the need to root around for the right one in your makeup bag.
Benefit Galifornia Blusher, £27
If you want a pink-hued blush that makes you look wide awake, this is a great option. It's a bright pink blusher with gold shimmer running throughout; the colour is anything but subtle but on a fairly pale complexion it comes off as a muted pink flush, which can be built up quickly if you prefer a more intense look. The golden shimmer doesn't come off too much on the skin, instead giving the cheeks more of a subtle glow.
Il Makiage Mineral Baked Blush, £29
Il Makiage arrived on the UK beauty scene earlier this year impressing us with their superb quality formulas with serious staying power. This powder blush is beautifully pigmented and delivers a natural-looking flush of colour that endures. It has a pearly sheen to it to highlight the apples of your cheeks and can be applied wet or dry, depending on how strong a look you're after.
Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome, £27
We're cheating a bit including this one as it's not just a powder blush but also a bronzer and highlighter – ideal for taking on weekends away. They have intense staying power, lasting up to 14 hours (maybe more if set in place with a setting spray ). Blend them together for all-over radiance or apply separately to draw attention to different areas.
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Swish and Pop Blusher, £30
The packaging is beautiful, elegant, and so lightweight and compact that it slips into any clutch bag. It aims to create a glowing, contoured complexion, adding colour and giving a radiant glow to the cheekbones. The 'swish and pop' effect helps to blend. You simply swish your brush around the outer colour in the palette and brush across the cheekbones whilst the inner circle is used to give a pop of colour to the apples of your cheeks. The powder is finely milled and highly pigmented so a little goes a long way - just swish and pop and you have a perfect flush of colour. Everyone needs this in their life.
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush, £35
Smooth, silky and ever so slightly shimmery, this iconic blusher celebrates its 40th birthday this year with special edition burgundy and black packaging for three of the most popular shades – rosy pink Rose Initial, deep coral Malice and brick red Rouge Profound which our designer Jemma loves. Sure, it’s expensive, but the finish is so subtle and elegant that it’s worth the extra spend. Swept across cheekbones it adds instant polish and luminosity as if you’ve just had a facial or woken from the best sleep of your life. Buffed into the apples of the cheeks it takes ten years off and it lasts about that long too, unless you choose to take it off of course.
Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush in Rose Cliff, £31
Not just a pretty face, this ombre blusher palette fades from striking pink to subtle peach to allow you to create a look as flushed (or not) as you like. Swirl the shades together for a luminous look, or use alone if you prefer. It's finely milled so brushes on lightly, yet has a strong pigment if you like a bold blusher look. If pinks aren't your thing, this also comes in red-tone Sunset which would look gorgeous on very dark skin.
Bourjois Paris Little Round Pot Blusher, £6.49
This particular powder blusher scored highly on all fronts; not only was it great value for money, but it also gave a natural, barely-there finish that was subtle, feminine and easy to blend. For size and texture, this blusher gets bonus points. It fits perfectly into any of your impractically small-sized handbags and came with a mirror in the lid and a nifty little brush to make touch-ups on-the-go a doddle. Light, wearable and super compact, this is one beauty classic that should be in everyone’s makeup bag.
By Me Pure Power Blush in Maragarita Peach, £18
Just one sweep of this pastel pink blush gives bright, defined colour pay off that instantly awakens the complexion for a doll-like finish. The formula is infused with hydrating coconut oil and antioxidant pomegranate for luminous colour that cares for your skin as well as giving a pretty wash of colour. It's available in six shades which can be blended together.
Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion Blusher, £24
Light-as-air and velvety soft, this is formulated with skin-silkening natural botanicals so that not only does it look great but feels gorgeous on the skin too. Taking a small amount, the blush sweeps onto the apple of the cheeks smoothly and evenly and has real staying power that lasts well. It begins sheer but is buildable if you're after more intense colour payoff. While it’s not the cheapest on the market, the finished result definitely makes the money all worthwhile - this is a beauty bag must-have.
ELF Primer Infused Blush, £6
You can always rely on ELF to create great value products that really perform and this powder blush is no different. The formula is infused with primer to really look it in place and ensure your blusher neither rubs off nor migrates down your face during the day. From a brand renowned for their primers (the putty ones, namely) you know you can rely on them to create a long-lasting blush. It comes in five shades and we're particularly partial to Always Peachy, a peach (no surprise) hue that works beautifully with mid-tone skin.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush, £38
A hybrid between a highlighter and a blush, this beautiful marble product gives the ultimate, beautiful cheek glow. We tried the shade ‘Mood Exposure’, which looks mauve-ish in the packaging but actually creates a pinkish tone to the skin (it comes in many other beautiful shades from rose to coral pink), and leaves a super light dusting on the cheeks leaving the kind of flush you get from a brisk walk in the countryside. All in all a makeup bag must-have that is also so beautiful to look at it will delight you every time you open it.
NARS blush in Taj Mahal, £21.50
Our South Indian tester loved the transparent pigments in this burnt-orange hue, which ensure a smooth, silky application and soft coverage. Don’t be intimidated by the rich hue inside the chic packaging, it goes on much sheerer than first glances would indicate. It has a subtle touch of sparkle that adds just the right amount of radiant shimmer to your skin without veering into body glitter territory - no need for highlighter here. It’s the king of powder blushers. A true cult classic.
Bobbi Brown Blush, £21
This subtle matte powder blush makes a big difference to your overall look without being overly bold, making it the perfect everyday product. If anybody is considering trying a powder blush for the first time, or simply wants to experiment with a different type – this is one for you. It's designed to mimic the colour your cheeks go when you blush so is the perfect natural option and blends seamlessly into your base makeup. Shimmer-free too, if you don't like to sparkle.
Diego Dalla Palma Powder Blush, £21.50
In a lightweight, crisp white compact with a refreshingly well-sized mirror, it may not look as glam as other products of the same price point but the blusher itself is what sells it. It’s available in six shades which vary between matte and satin finishes; We tested Satin Pink which has a beautiful silky texture that applies well, even with the dinky soft brush provided. The finish is very natural and subtle, but the colour can be built up very quickly and with just a couple of strokes delivers the perfect flush - though this pink could be a little too much for paler skin tones there are peachy shades to suit. It lasts well and makes powder application a breeze.
Too Faced Papa Don't Peach, £25
Finding a blush that isn't too bright on paler skin tone and not too shimmery so as to avoid being a human glitter ball can prove quite tricky. This shade from Too Faced, however, is a delicate bronzy-peach shade that will suit a bunch of skin tones. It's wearable, flattering and brightens up the complexion with a touch of luminosity. It has a sweet peachy scent too, if that's your thing.
