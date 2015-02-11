The Gloss Report: Red lipsticks
The Gloss Report: Red lips
The red lip has secured iconic status in the beauty hall of fame but somehow still instills fear into the most devoted of beauty fans. Mastering the crimson pout may be tricky but with options aplenty - from pink toned pencils to orange toned gloss - there really is a match for everyone. Click through to see our verdict on a selection of the beauty world’s best red offerings.
Hourglass Femme Rouge in Icon
Price £22
Feedback: "This is a real movie star red. It has a very moist texture and didn't bleed at all when applying. It's incredibly long lasting so just one application was plenty; it's certainly not for shrinking violets."
Reviewer: SV
Score: 9/10
Chanel Rouge Allure in Palpitante
Price: £25
Feedback "This lipstick glides on really smoothly and is very highly pigmented so there's no need to build up the colour. The shade isn't a bright red but is more a bold raspberry so it suits darker skin tones. It feels really nourishing - almost like a balm; and of course it has the beautifully luxurious Chanel packaging for added glamour."
Reviewer: KB
Score: 9/10
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Two Ton Tomato
Price: £16
Feedback: "I never wear red lipstick, mainly because I have small lips. However, I'm impressed with this one from Clinique; it's sheer, so that it's not as full-on as most, and gives a gentle tint or stain. It works like a balm to soothe dry lips and has a lovely twisting mechanism making it ideal for carrying in your handbag. Perfect for red lipstick phobes."
Reviewer: ST
Score: 9/10
Rouge G de Guerlain Jewel Lipstick Compact in Greta
Price £26.55
Feedback "This lippie is very pigmented which is great because it doesn't need topping up. It has a deep wine-like tone and is very comfortable; it's very moisturising despite being matte rather than glossy. The packaging is quite unusual - it's pretty heavy and looks almost weapon-like but it has a handy flip up mirror which is just big enough to see your lips. Plus it has a magnet clasp which is always a bonus."
Reviewer AH
Score 8/10
Lancome Juicy Tube in Fraise
Price: £15.50
Feedback: "I can't quite pull off red lipstick but this gloss worked well with my fair skin and blonde hair. It glides on straight from the tube to give a sheer and super shine finish. I tend to wear balms rather than gloss to avoid that hair-stuck-to-lip look in the winter weather but this wasn't overly sticky and actually left my dry lips feeling softer than my regular balm - a massive plus. It definitely plumps them up and has great staying power, but I'd use a bit of liner with it next time as it smudges easily."
Reviewer: JJ
Score: 9/10
NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Jungle Red
Price: £17.50
Feedback: "This shade is ideal for blondes as it has orange undertones - I usually steer clear of the red lip look but this may have converted me. It has a strong matte finish and is very long lasting, staying on for hours and even after a few cups of coffee. It's a real pillar box red and felt quite moisturising - I'd definitely wear it again."
Reviewer: SM
Score: 9/10
bareMinerals Pretty Amazing Lipcolor in Strength
Price: £15
Feedback: "This has a really creamy, balmy texture and is a very eye-catching siren red. I loved the flexible wand applicator as it was handy for lining my lips before filling in. It gives a shiny finish but isn't gloopy at all, though next time I would use a lip pencil underneath to keep it going for longer."
Reviewer: AM
Score 9/10
Lipstick Queen in Red Sinner
Price £18
Feedback "I don't wear lipstick at all so this did feel a bit much for me, but I love the colour as it has an orange tone. The texture is a bit drying and I found I had to reapply it a lot throughout the day - it doesn't stay on too well and bleeds at the edges."
Reviewer SP
Score 6/10
MAC Lipstick in Russian Red
Price: £14
Feedback: "This colour is brilliant for the festive season and might just be my new favourite lipstick. It applies really neatly with no bleed, giving a very defined look and a matte texture that stays put for hours - I popped it on in the day and it was still there come 1am. It's a pretty bold shade so might be too strong for fairer girls but it complimented my dark hair really well; I just had to make sure I had some eye make-up on to keep a balance."
Reviewer: GB
Score: 10/10
Lancome Rouge in Love
Price: £21
Feedback: "This lipstick applied beautifully - really smooth and with a lovely velvety feel to it. It doesn't feel matte because of the moisture and sheen it gives but it does have good staying power. The colour is more pink than red, but I'd say it's ideal for festive partying."
Reviewer: GP
Score: 8/10
NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Majella
Price: £19
Feedback: "While their regular lipsticks are something of a beauty wonder, I was unfortunately rather let down by this NARS Satin Lip Pencil. I tested the rich burgundy shade of Majella, which was both decadent and intensely pigmented. However, the satin-like properties of the formula were a little too moisturising, meaning that no more than 20 mins after applying the lipstick, it had almost entirely sunken into my lips - leaving just a faint red stain behind. Working more as a tinted lip balm, I personally, prefer something a little more matte and robust."
Score: 4/10
Reviewer: KR
Tom Ford Lip Color in Scarlet Rouge
Price: £37
Feedback: "The epitome of makeup indulgence, this Tom Ford lipstick had me excited from the moment I got my hands on its sleek black and gold packaging – and I’m happy to say it did not disappoint. Scarlet Rouge is a gorgeously bright yet warm red that looks and feels luxurious upon application. It has a creamy and smooth texture - thanks to ingredients such as Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil – and is incredibly pigmented, meaning I got a solid 5 hours of wear before the colour began to fade."
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: HI
Rimmel
Price: £5.49
Feedback: “As far as red lipsticks go, this is one of the best that I’ve ever tried. A universal crimson that suits a multitude of different skin tones, it was creamy, non-drying and refreshingly long-lasting, providing the perfect dose of high octane colour that has my neutrals quaking in their tubes.
At £5.49 a bullet, it’s a beauty bargain of the highest order, with £1.67 of the RRP being donated to Comic Relief too. An amazing beauty buy that also helps an amazing cause too, this is one lipstick that should make its way into as many makeup bags as possible.”
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: AM
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Glossy Stain Lip in Red Flash
Price: £25
Feedback: “As a devoted fan of the statement lip I was very much in team matte until this YSL gloss entered my life. Nothing like the lipglosses I remember from my teenage years, this lip stain is not even a tiny bit sticky and packs a colour punch to rival my trusty red lipstick. Perfect for adding a touch of glamour to an evening out look and with no top ups needed (this stuff does not budge), I officially want one in every colour! “
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: EB
