The Gloss Report: Red lipsticks

10 / 15

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red

Price: £14



Buy online



Feedback: "This colour is brilliant for the festive season and might just be my new favourite lipstick. It applies really neatly with no bleed, giving a very defined look and a matte texture that stays put for hours - I popped it on in the day and it was still there come 1am. It's a pretty bold shade so might be too strong for fairer girls but it complimented my dark hair really well; I just had to make sure I had some eye make-up on to keep a balance."



Reviewer: GB



Score: 10/10