The Gloss Report: Subscription boxes

Field & Flower Meat Box Delivery

Buy online , from £55

The promise: High quality grass fed free-range meat sourced from in and around your local area with top-notch customer service

We give it: 10/10

Review: "The world of monthly subscription boxes is rapidly becoming congested (as this feature will testify) but if you decide that you do want to sign up to a regular (or non-regular) box subscription, then make sure it's a box from Field and Flower!"

"A word of warning though: this box is entirely made up of MEAT - lots of lovely, traditionally farmed, grass eating meat (...well, apart from the two servings of salmon I had) making this not at all suitable for the plant eaters among us."

"My experience with Field & Flower was A* from start to finish; from ordering the box using a simple credit system, to having it delivered and slowly devouring my way through it. My hamper was 'small', but when it arrived, it looked (and weighed) like it could feed an army of 5,000 (I'm sure Currys has made a roaring trade in new fridge-freezers since field & flower came onto the market). My box contained lamb steaks, a whole chicken, sausages, chorizo, chicken breasts, salmon, pulled pork and a chicken and bacon pie."

"On the face of it, the sum of £61 seemed like a lot to commit all at once on a box of meat but the quality and flavour of the meat was far beyond any quality I have received from a supermarket. My favourites were the lamb, which was thick and deliciously juicy, and the chicken and bacon pie, which was jam packed full of meat and encased in the fluffiest, freshest homemade pastry."

"The one thing to note is that the box does not come with any cooking instructions, so if you are not a seasoned cook, you might have to do a little research on how to cook each meat, but I honestly found that the calibre of the meat reduced the chances of spoiling or over-cooking, which you might find with standard supermarket meats. An absolute win from camp carnivore!"

Reviewer: GP