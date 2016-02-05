The Gloss Report: Concealers tried and tested

3 / 15

Bobbi Brown Corrective Spot Treatment in Bisque

Price: £25

Buy online: www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Feedback: “I’ve never really been a fan of liquid based concealers as they either blend into nothing leaving no coverage over a spot, or they just seem to sit on top making the area even more obvious – neither is good! However, this Bobbi Brown Corrective Spot Treatment, I’m pleased to say, does neither. Its creamy, lightweight formula blends seamlessly into the skin gliding on evenly and giving a matte, natural finish. It instantly gives enough coverage to hide any blemishes and also helps to even out the skin tone, giving a brighter look to the under eye area too. On top of that it also has an SPF of 25 which is ideal all year round.

“The rubber wand is very different to a normal brush, but I love it – it makes application so much easier. You only need a small amount as a little goes a long way and it’s super long-lasting and didn’t budge for the whole day. The only issue I have is that because it is very matte it can be quite drying – in the winter I tend to find my skin develops dry patches even around spots, so it may need an extra bit of moisturiser underneath to help it blend in seamlessly without looking like a clumpy mess.”

Reviewer: SM

Score: 8/10