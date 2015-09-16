The Gloss Report: eyebrow gels and tints reviewed

2 / 9

Rimmel Brow This Way Styling Gel

Feedback “As someone who usually uses an angled brush and a shadow for brow definition, I was nervous about testing this gel formula for fear of walking out the door with Scouse brows; not a good look on my fair skin. However, I needn’t have worried; despite looking rather daunting with its generous colour spread over a mini mascara wand, it turned out to be incredibly easy to use and more subtle than I’d imagined. You simply use the wand to fill in and set your brows - and though mine are rather sparse, this actually defined them rather well, without looking overly ‘painted on’. It would be easy to use too much (as I did initially and was on the verge of Scouse brow territory) so I’d suggest going slowly but surely with this one.

“Best of all, it didn’t set in a way that felt like I was wearing product, another drawback I was expecting from using gel. The shade was a good match, too - I used the Blonde which suited my dark blonde brows well. All in all, I’m convinced, and would choose this over my powder product for better definition.”

Reviewer JJ

Score 9/10