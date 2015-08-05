The Gloss Report: 15 mascaras reviewed

11 / 16

Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara

Price: £17.50

Feedback: “Another addition to the Chubby family was always going to be warmly welcomed; from eyeshadow sticks to lip crayons to highlighters, Chubbies may look charmingly childlike but they invariably allow you to look ‘effortlessly’ pretty and put together in roughly under a minute. I practically have a pencil case full of Chubby wonders, they’re essential deskside beauty stationary, so I was eager to see how the newest member of the dynasty performed.

First things first, the packaging is pleasingly chunky yet light, like the rest of the Chubby clan, but the wand is something else. It’s big, long and strong, and swoops through lashes distributing maximum product, somehow without clumping. Despite its size I found it adept at coating every lash, although if a curled effect is what you’re craving you’ll have to curl lashes beforehand , as this fattening mascara does indeed max out on volume rather than shape. It’s very smooth to apply and feels glossy rather than claggy, and it does a good job of staying put without flaking too. Another aspect I love is the way that Clinique have nailed colour mascara, especially in this case. I tried Chubby Lash in Portly Plum and Bodacious Black Honey and I do hate this phrase but both made my hazel eyes ‘pop’ without looking clownish, 80s or obvious. It’s a teeny bit on the pricey side, but the tube is generous so I’m expecting it to last.”

Score: 9/10

