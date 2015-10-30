The Gloss Top 5 Health & Beauty Instagrams of the Week: 26th-30th October

If you need a little Hallow’s eve creativity, but don’t want to destroy your perfectly nice clothes, wrestle with cardboard boxes or make a last minute dash to a fancy dress shop, we have the perfect solution: a face that does all the talking. Obviously technically your face does do all the talking, but by taking a leaf out of these ladies’ books, face paint, glitter and ingenious makeup tricks will make you the centre of attention, possibly earning you ‘best dressed’ even if you came in your PJs. Here’s the Halloween high five…

@Lisa_Benefit

Benefit’s head makeup artist and lead trendsetter Lisa Potter-Dixon has been very busy in the run up to spooky season, posting #learnwithlisa makeup looks that take in everything from Mexican day of the dead sugar skulls (you might want to grab a few fresh flowers for that one) to a simple but effective ‘cracked face’ and deranged looking ventriloquist's doll. Choose your favourite favourite via her Instagram account and click here to follow her Youtube tutorials to get the look.