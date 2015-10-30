The Gloss Top 5 Health & Beauty Instagrams of the Week: 26th-30th October

Anna Hunter 30 October 2015
This week we’ve been following the best accounts for Halloween makeup inspiration. You barely need a costume if you follow this lot’s lead…

If you need a little Hallow’s eve creativity, but don’t want to destroy your perfectly nice clothes, wrestle with cardboard boxes or make a last minute dash to a fancy dress shop, we have the perfect solution: a face that does all the talking. Obviously technically your face does do all the talking, but by taking a leaf out of these ladies’ books, face paint, glitter and ingenious makeup tricks will make you the centre of attention, possibly earning you ‘best dressed’ even if you came in your PJs. Here’s the Halloween high five…

@Lisa_Benefit
Benefit’s head makeup artist and lead trendsetter  Lisa Potter-Dixon  has been very busy in the run up to spooky season, posting #learnwithlisa makeup looks that take in everything from Mexican day of the dead sugar skulls (you might want to grab a few fresh flowers for that one) to a simple but effective ‘cracked face’ and deranged looking ventriloquist's doll. Choose your favourite favourite via her Instagram account and  click here  to follow her Youtube tutorials to get the look.

@mixedgemsbeauty
Another busy Brit showcasing her supernatural makeup artistry powers is Rose Gallagher, founder of beauty blog  Mixed Gems Beauty . As a personal beauty shopper at Selfridges in Birmingham, she’s been transforming the men and women of the midlands into deers, the corpse bride, broken dolls and Edward Scissorhands, along with pretty much anything else requested at the department store Halloween stand. A lot of her products of choice hail from the following very theatrical beauty brand…

@Illamasqua
If you only follow one brand for Halloween makeup inspiration, make it Illamasqua. The queens of quirk and crusaders for originality don’t disappoint at this time of year, and the team’s regrams range from pop art faces to ‘burnt finger’ hand makeup. From creepy quotes to painting your pumpkin, they’ve got weird and wonderful covered, and if you’re tempted to recreate one of their looks of choice you could do far worse than using the brand’s highly pigmented assortment. Appropriately for such a bewitching company, it’s the brand’s seventh birthday this weekend, and in celebration all customers will receive 15% off online orders as of today. A bit late to get in there for Halloween, but the beautifully bold products will see you through winter and beyond.

@jordanhanz
If you’re feeling ambitious, American makeup artist Jourdan will provide a LOT of freaky food for thought. She’s coming to the end of her #31daysofHalloween series, and if you have time and litres of face paint to hand, you can create a masterpiece by scoping out your fiendish face of choice and following her  Youtube tutorials . You’ll basically be completing a fine art degree on your own face; the looks are quite literally out this world. Galaxy Cat and Radioactive Sally are personal favourites.

@dressupbox
If 31 days of macabre makeup isn’t quite enough for you, take a gander at makeup artist Hannah Concannon’s ‘dress up box’, where you’ll find endless, year round fancy dress/face inventiveness. Amongst the fearsome faces are very lovely landscape scenes, the ‘beardazzle’, David Bowie and a Dalek. Endless fun.

Count yourself as a makeup maniac? Check out my makeup column  here

Feel free to follow me on Instagram  @AnnyHunter  and the site  @GetTheGloss


