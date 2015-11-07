The Gloss Top 5 Health & Beauty Instagrams of the Week: 2nd-6th November

Rooting for homegrown talent is a common strand in this week’s Instagram picks; experts we love are soaring to major global success (if they’re not there already), a twinkly festive advert celebrates our national treasures and one very pioneering sportswoman has pledged to improve the lot of every girl that follows her (very speedy) lead. Standing ovations all round...

@MaryGreenwell

We’ve long thought that makeup legend Mary was a worthy Oscar winner thanks to her Youtube performances with us, but receiving the CEW 2015 Lifetime Achiever Award this week cements her as one of the most illustrious tastemakers and gamechangers in beauty to date. From Diana Princess of Wales to the supers to modern women in the spotlight such as Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain and Tanya Burr (see this month’s Glamour cover), Mary’s impeccable style, skill and aesthetic eye is still setting the pace in the industry. Peruse her Instagram account for her latest campaign and premiere shots, behind the scenes 80s flashbacks and teasers of Get The Gloss tutorials to come...

@AmeliaFreer

Another Glossy expert on a quest for world domination is nutritional therapist to the stars and passionate foodie Amelia , who buttered us up at the prospect of her upcoming book Cook Nourish Glow this week by posting a video of her unwrapping it on Instagram. Subtle hint at impending Christmas gift? It’s on our list. Healthiest Christmas ever ahoy.@Burberry



Speaking of Christmas, Burberry’s festive ad is not strictly beauty themed, but it certainly is beautiful, and leaping and bounding Brits (you’ll see) certainly showcase the ‘modern nude’ that Burberry makeup artist consultant Wendy Rowe executes so well. A celebration of all things British and Christmas, with a Billy Elliot theme to mark 15 years since the cult film’s release, the campaign sees the likes of Julie Walters, Elton John and James Corden jumping about to Cosmic Dancer, joined by Brit born and bred supermodels Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Romeo Beckham makes quite the limber appearance too, recalling a certain ballet boy…

@Susie_Wolff

The only female racing driver who came close to Formula 1 fame, Scottish Susie documented ‘hanging up her helmet’ on her Instagram account this week, sharing a video of her career development (she was at the wheel when most of us couldn’t walk). Despite phenomenal success in racing, she didn’t make it onto the F1 starting grid, as was her dream, and as a result has retired from competitive sport but is committed to launching initiatives for women in motorsport for future generations. In her own words:“I dared to be different, I want to inspire others to do the same.”If anyone can set in motion the progression of women to the winner’s podium, it’s Susie.

@TalkingFood

If you were over people posting their breakfasts before social media even got going, you'll enjoy 'food with personality'. There's no clean eating, superfood touting or carb shaming here; just food puns, meal related cultural references and appetite stimulating one liners. This is Lolfoods, not Wholefoods.