Glossy Posse Picks: the products we’ve loved this January

New Year, new month, new additions to our beauty line-ups - January has been jam-packed with new beginnings. Which products though have been helping us keep the winter blues at bay? From concealers to cleansing oils to face serums, these are the testers that have officially made the transition from short-term to long-term in our beauty stashes and carry our personal GTG stamps of approval. Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher

“This may look suspiciously like the famous Touche Éclat by YSL, but it isn’t - this, my friends, is better. Touche Éclat highlights areas of your face - this is different. Inspired by a photographer’s re-touch pen, it’s a magic wand that covers, blurs and disguises all sorts of imperfections. By that I mean anything from under eye bags, to blemishes, to liney areas or just areas you don’t like that need erasing (like those grooves that lead from the sides of your nose to the sides of your mouth). I apply it for all of the above and keep it in my handbag to re-touch skin throughout the day without the need for a big bottle of foundation clunking around in my bag. Available in many shades, I feel it’s something everyone should keep to hand.” £25. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Watch - how to cover dark circles, sun spots and pigmentation like a pro Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Serum

“In January, Jack Frost paid my skin an unwanted visit, transforming my skin’s usually combination terrain (think maybe Spain?) into something rather chillier (think Alaska). With my complexion’s condition calling out for a forecast change up stat, a welcomed warm front was thankfully seen coming in from France, taking the form of La Roche-Posay’s new Hydraphase Intense Serum. “Supremely moisturising, fast absorbing and non-greasy, it acted as the perfect skincare booster to help my skin combat the winter elements. I opted to use it every night (although you can apply it in the morning too), with just a pump and a half needed to cover my entire face. Despite it being an extra layer in my skincare regime, it didn’t leave my skin feeling clogged in any way - one of its greatest attributes if you ask me. My skin now feels less tight, more supple and a whole lot more hydrated - it’s helped restore uniformity back to my skin’s dwindling moisture levels and made it look smoother and noticeably calmer on all fronts too. Amazing.” £19.90. Buy online . Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Votary Cleansing Oil

“January is that time of year when my skin is definitely not at its best. I have dry skin at the best of times, but the winter months offer the added bonuses of dull and lifeless too! However, luckily for me - and for the rest of you when you get your hands on it - Votary Skincare launched last year. Founded by the rather incredible makeup artist Arabella Preston, it is a range of naturally luxe oils all of which give the skin a much needed boost when it comes to hydration, plumping and clarity - as well as having an effect on the senses too. The Cleansing Oil is just Heaven.On.Earth. I have never found a cleansing product that actually removes every trace of makeup. “It is beautifully scented with rose, geranium and apricot and I massage around 4 drops of the oil into the skin - spending time to inhale the scent - and taking a much-needed 2 minutes out of the hectic day to relax. It works as a hot cloth cleanser, so I finish using the flannel provided to leave skin feeling comforted, hydrated and wonderfully cleansed. Who wouldn't want its glorious rose gold packaging on their bathroom shelf? It's my new favourite and it's going to take a lot to bump it off the top spot for me.” £45. Buy online . Gemma Bellman, Managing Director Urban Decay Gwen Stefani 24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencils

“Urban Decay meets superstar style icon Gwen Stefani to bring us a colour collection worthy of the limelight. From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks and liners Stefani’s hand picked range of colours reflects her signature style both on- and off- the stage including show-stopping reds, barely there nudes and deeper berry hues. Always a fan of the simple lip liner, I’ve been test driving the 24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencil in Ex-Girlfriend, Nude Rose which does exactly what it says on the gorgeously gilded box! Not only is the application smooth and effortless but the creamy colour really does last - try lining your full pout for extra staying power. This shade is an easy day-to-night option but with five other to choose you can rock Phone Call Bright Pink by day and Gwen’s staple Firebird Red by night!” £14. Buy online . Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer Chanel Healthy Glow Foundation

"I'm currently in Thailand so you'd assume that a healthy glow comes easily, but I'm a week in and still have some way to go before I glow per se. Plus, Bangkok was 17 degrees this morning. Hmm. Moving on from the forecast, the report for Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation is a warmly positive one indeed. The word fresh comes to mind in more ways than one; the cooling, hydrating cream texture is frankly dreamy, while the radiant finish makes you look lively and lovely. Jet lag can jog on, basically. If you're combination to oily of skin don't be afraid of the 'glow' aspect; even my shiny bits were thrown into the best light possible, and despite the fact that this foundation is marketed as being on the sheerer end of the base spectrum (or rather it's aimed at those who don't get on so well with traditional foundation) it doesn't desert you or slip away come lunchtime and it provides adequate coverage to even out redness, blotchiness and even, as it turns out, mosquito bites. SPF 25 is a bonus too. Bravo Chanel!" £36. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Lisa Eldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s makeup masterclass Juliet Rees-Jones, Digital Marketing Manager Yves Saint Laurent Les Sahariennes

“While it’s been quite a challenge to picture hot ‘Saharan earth’ as I’ve winced my way through January’s winds, this YSL bronzer has certainly helped me at least look a little warmer. “It boasts a new and unique formula designed to disguise imperfections and smooth your complexion, and it truly does blend into skin like a dream, so if you want to use it for a spot of subtle contouring, you don’t have to worry about leaving behind any tell-tale lines (use the pad end of the applicator for this). “What makes it a true winner for me though, is that it’s really illuminating without the ‘shimmer effect’ (glittery winter skin is not for me) so it’s perfect if you’re just looking for a subtle flush of healthy colour. There are seven different shades to choose from - a pale apricot to a rich copper, and it’s especially brilliant for those with drier complexions.” £31. Buy online . Judy Johnson, Online Editor The Stylfile