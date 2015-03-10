The Glossy Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2015
The Spice Girls dedicated a song to theirs, Oscar Wilde lamented that he’d never become like his and Hillary Clinton attributes her success to ‘my mother and all of the encouragements she gave me’. Mothers are our leading ladies in life no matter the week or month, but do make sure you make the effort on the dedicated day. Buy petrol station flowers at your peril; she made you, so make her proud (and also, happy). A token of your love from this list should do just that.
Aurelia Probiotic Miracle Morning Time Gift Set
Every mum appreciates waking to a steaming cup of tea served by an adoring daughter, but greet her with a chamomile citrus blend and a luxurious, stress-melting cleanser and she’ll be in especially high spirits. A delicate brew served in a pink and gold china cup can’t fail to add a touch of opulence to her morning routine, especially when followed by some ‘me time’ with the much-loved Aurelia Miracle Cleanser. Not your average face wash, Miracle Cleanser may look incredibly pretty, but don’t underestimate the potency of its probiotic and peptide technologies, not to mention pure plant power. An award-winning blend of BioOrganic 100% botanicals and immune modulatory glycoproteins (just go with it) balance the skin, boost cell metabolism and help to prevent the degeneration of collagen and elastin by warding off naughty UV and DNA damage. Massaged into skin and whisked off with the accompanying bamboo muslin cloth, Miracle Cleanser will make your mum glow for the rest of the day, and until the jar is empty.
SK-II Rose Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence
A pink bloom is a undoubtedly a classic Mother’s Day offering but stay on the skincare theme if your mum is a beauty buff and combine flowers and a DIY facial with SK-II Rose Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence. The hugely popular (30 million bottles sold and counting) radiance enhancing post-cleansing lotion not only looks statuesque on any bathroom shelf, but it’s a treat that delivers an impressive roll call of complexion benefits with minimal effort on your mum’s behalf. Sweep over clean skin to to clarify, improve texture and minimize the appearance of both wrinkles and dark spots over time, not to mention boost suppleness and hydration in the short term. The ever luminous Cate Blanchett counts it as one of her only skin staples, and thankfully given the price, a little goes a long way.
SK-II Rose Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence , available at Harrods.com exclusively, £130
Diptyque Perfume Oil Duo
Roll-ons, but not as you know them, these compact, highly concentrated vials of perfume oil are portable, powerful and very, very chic. L’Ombre dans L’Eau and Do Son are seminal floral scents blended by the French fragrance house, both are warm, sensual and can be worn by both men and women (save one for Father’s day?). L’Ombre dans L’Eau is a heady fusion of rose and blackberry with musk and amber, while Do Son blends rose and berry notes with tuberose, orange leaves and spicy pink peppercorns. The first is more English country garden at the height of summer, the second evokes the exotic climes of Indochina, so whether she’s feel homely or adventurous she has quite the scent wardrobe at her fingertips. Both fragrances are also alcohol free, preserving their character and posing few problems for sensitive skin.
Diptyque Perfume-Oil Duo , £60
Jo Malone London Floral Box
Another fragrant duo comes courtesy of the ever-elegant Jo Malone. In a ‘can’t go wrong’ Mother’s Day move, the scent connoisseurs have teamed up with top florist Philippa Craddock to make a box of pure joy; your mum’s favourite Jo Malone cologne (100ml) delivered in a bed of blooms. Visit Jo Malone’s flagship store on Sloane Street to curate your own iconic cream and black box. It ain’t your average gift set.
A bouquet of biscuits from Biscuiteers
If Sloane Square, or the previous price point, is slightly out of your reach, consider a different kind of floral gift in the form of an edible bouquet by master bakers Biscuiteers. The options are endless and every offering is meticulously iced and a thing of beauty. From a vintage china inspired ‘Tea for Two Set’ (pretty much guarantees you get one too) to a personalised Wonder Woman or bunch of flowers biscuit, it’s unlikely she’ll ever have dipped something so handsome into her cup of char.
Biscuiteers Mother’s Day Collection available here
A home cooked Hemsley+Hemsley feast
Want to introduce your mum to The Art of Eating Well? Chances are she was the one to show you in the first place, so Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to repay the favour. Impress her with something wholesome and delicious from food-loving sisters Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley, who’s The Art of Eating Well will have you rustling up Mum's Baked Trout and preheating the oven for Chocolate Molten Pots, to name just two of their grain, gluten and refined sugar free 150 recipe ideas. After you’ve dined like Queens, give her the cookbook. She’ll be impressed by your healthy attitude and culinary prowess, the foundations laid by her of course.
Hourglass Modernist Eyeshadow Palette
Artist-inspired and a thing of true beauty, the Modernist palette is a sophisticated 3D pan of five rich, intense eye shadow shades, with each spectrum offering a flattering scope of matte and shimmer hues. From light to dark, day to night and liner to smoked out shadow, the geographic waves of colour offer up almost boundless options. whatever your mum’s preference or proficiency in the makeup stakes. Blend together, wear solo or buff the lightest shade onto cheekbones as a highlighter; Modernist is enduring, eye-catching and certainly no one-trick pony. It’s effortless elegance when packed into an overnight bag- just a dab of lipstick and she’s done, whatever the occasion.
Wrap.Me Photo Wrapping Paper
Does your mum meticulously fold wrapping paper post-use and store away for safe keeping? Even if she doesn’t, she will if you use this. It’s highly likely that she’ll iron it out and frame it too- this is gift wrap with a side order of nostalgia. The Wrap.Me service allows you to tailor make wrapping paper according to your unique family memories- design paper using favourite photos uploaded to the Wrap.Me website, preview your sheet or roll and it’ll be delivered by the end of the week (get cracking though). Best make sure the gift in mind is a good’un too, otherwise it may just get eclipsed by your creative abilities. Actually, that’s no bad thing. Paper this personalised may well become a family heirloom.
Wrap.Me gift wrap from £4.99 inc. VAT and delivery
V&A Membership
Firstly, have you SEEN the café? Take your mum for a cream tea here and she can’t fail to be impressed by the chandelier, stained glass windows and general atmosphere of opulence. Scones aside, V&A membership will grant her access to the year’s most highly anticipated exhibitions not only before everyone else, but for free. From exclusive access to ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ to invites to special events and talks and use of a private members room, a V&A VIP pass will grant her year-long insider access to over 2000 years of art, design and culture. Casual.
V&A Membership , from £64
At home mani and massage by City Swish
If your mum lives in London zone 1-3 and is in need of a little downtime, call in the ‘chill out’ professionals in the form of at-home beauty experts City Swish . A skilled therapist, or team of therapists if you so wish, will arrive at your mum’s door any time she likes with all of the kit and kudos required to make her feel serene and look sublime. From spray tans to hair ups to deep tissue massage, almost anything is possible from the comfort of her lounge. The tailored Mother’s Day package is tried and tested by us and will make her melt- an hour long bespoke massage followed by a glossy mani and pedicure is hard to beat, and she won’t smudge her toes on the tube home. Very thoughtful indeed.
City Swish Mother’s Day Package- £90 (get a 20% discount here )
