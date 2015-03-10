The Glossy Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2015

9 / 11

Wrap.Me Photo Wrapping Paper

Does your mum meticulously fold wrapping paper post-use and store away for safe keeping? Even if she doesn’t, she will if you use this. It’s highly likely that she’ll iron it out and frame it too- this is gift wrap with a side order of nostalgia. The Wrap.Me service allows you to tailor make wrapping paper according to your unique family memories- design paper using favourite photos uploaded to the Wrap.Me website, preview your sheet or roll and it’ll be delivered by the end of the week (get cracking though). Best make sure the gift in mind is a good’un too, otherwise it may just get eclipsed by your creative abilities. Actually, that’s no bad thing. Paper this personalised may well become a family heirloom.

Wrap.Me gift wrap from £4.99 inc. VAT and delivery