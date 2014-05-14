The gold standard in radiant skin primers

Pass on the powder and hype up the highlighter, as these days it’s all about the dewy skin finish, which is why the new Radiance Bronze Primer from Laura Mercier is our newest cosmetic crush.

As the newest addition to the Laura Mercier range, this hydrating, water-based gel preps skin with a sheer, healthy glow and creates the perfect canvas for flawless makeup. Enriched with jojoba oil and vitamins A, C and E, it glides onto the skin with a golden pearl tint, creating a soft-focus, fresh-from-the sun finish.

As a result your skin is left prepped, primed and ready to be perfected with foundation - a cautionary word however, we recommend opting for a lighter tinted moisturiser rather than a heavier base on top otherwise you risk losing the glowy gleam that makes this product so utterly gorgeous.

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer Radiance Bronze, £29 is available from Space NK.