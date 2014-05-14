The gold standard in radiant skin primers

14 May 2014
get-the-gloss-laura-mercier-radiance-bronze-1

Laura Mercier's latest secret weapon for flawless skin adds a glow while prepping your base

Pass on the powder and hype up the highlighter, as these days it’s all about the dewy skin finish, which is why the new Radiance Bronze Primer from Laura Mercier is our newest cosmetic crush.

As the newest addition to the Laura Mercier range, this hydrating, water-based gel preps skin with a sheer, healthy glow and creates the perfect canvas for flawless makeup. Enriched with jojoba oil and vitamins A, C and E, it glides onto the skin with a golden pearl tint, creating a soft-focus, fresh-from-the sun finish.

As a result your skin is left prepped, primed and ready to be perfected with foundation - a cautionary word however, we recommend opting for a lighter tinted moisturiser rather than a heavier base on top otherwise you risk losing the glowy gleam that makes this product so utterly gorgeous.

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer Radiance Bronze, £29 is  available from Space NK.


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More