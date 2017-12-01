The GTG 12 days of Christmas Instagram competition starts today

Judy Johnson 1 December 2017
instagram-feature

Follow us @GetTheGloss to enter our daily giveaway of beauty goodies

It’s the 1st of December and that means we are officially full of Christmas spirit, so what better way to celebrate than to launch our 12 Days of Christmas Instagram giveaway?

Over the next 12 days on our Instagram channel @GetTheGloss  we’ll be posting an exclusive beauty prize every day that’s up for grabs for 24 hours only.

From a brilliant, sold out advent calendar to a beautiful palette and makeup kit from a very glossy influencer and luxurious skincare that our GTG editors love, we’ve handpicked some of the best products around… and they could be yours.

To enter, simply follow us on @GetTheGloss , follow the brand we’ve teamed up with and tag a friend in the comments - the winner will be announced the next day. Good luck!

Head to our Instagram page from 1st December to enter. See  here  for full terms and conditions


