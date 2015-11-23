Christmas Gift Guide: the perfect presents for the beauty junkie in your life

1 / 9

Christmas Gift Guide 2015: shopping for the beauty junkie in your life

Buying for a beauty addict can be a frustrating thing. How do you shop for the woman who has it all? Not to fret though, as we’ve compiled our essential Christmas wish list made up of the beauty must-haves we guarantee she’s been admiring from afar.

From a touch of makeup magic from Charlotte Tilbury to striking gold with Burberry, the Tom Ford nail polish certain to turn heads to a scene-stealing Givenchy music box, here’s our essential edit of the best Christmas presents around for the beauty junkie in your life.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .