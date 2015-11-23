Christmas Gift Guide: the perfect presents for the beauty junkie in your life
Buying for a beauty addict can be a frustrating thing. How do you shop for the woman who has it all? Not to fret though, as we’ve compiled our essential Christmas wish list made up of the beauty must-haves we guarantee she’s been admiring from afar.
From a touch of makeup magic from Charlotte Tilbury to striking gold with Burberry, the Tom Ford nail polish certain to turn heads to a scene-stealing Givenchy music box, here’s our essential edit of the best Christmas presents around for the beauty junkie in your life.
Charlotte Tilbury The Book Of Makeup Magic
Looking for a present that will make her jaw drop? Look no further than this book of magical maquillage from Charlotte Tilbury. The most bewitching of beauty bounties, the 12 makeup cabinets contain either a full size or mini hand-picked favourite - from the cult Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eye Liner to the super hydrating Magic Cream, a pigmented Matte Revolution Lipstick to Nocturnal Cat Eyes Eye Shadow; when it comes to show-stopping Christmas gifts, this is something really rather special.
£150. Buy online .
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Blackout
In case a designer handbag is a little outside of your budget, a designer nail polish could prove to be the perfect piece of arm candy instead. This little black number from Tom Ford is the new season noir versatile enough to suit a range of different skin tones and multi-faceted enough to keep her hooked too. An eye-catching onyx-black with small blue pearls, it’s the sophisticated touch of tip to toe shimmer for creating the most striking of manicure makeovers.
£30. Buy online .
By Terry Jewel Lip Kiss Palette
This gilded collection of velvety reds and high gloss lacquers is quite simply, the gold standard of lip palettes. With 10 shades to experiment with, plus a handy double-sided brush to line, contour and layer with, shifting from shine to matte and back again hasn’t been simpler thanks to its comprehensive collection of colours and beautiful mixture of finishes and textures. We’re sure any girl would count herself lucky to find this underneath their tree.
£85. Buy online .
Givenchy Dahlia Divin Music Box
Part perfume, part music box, this show-stopping present boasts more top notes than your usual Christmas edition of eau de parfum. Sitting atop a spool of golden thread emitting a dreamy melody, not only will it proudly adorn her dressing room table, but will also likely fast become her new season scent of choice too, thanks to its delicate yet sweet combination of Mirabelle plum, jasmine, vetiver, sandalwood and patchouli notes.
£81. Buy online .
MAC Enchanted Eve Basic Brush Set
Finding the perfect present for a self-confessed beauty junkie can be a hard ask; however we guarantee that if you buy her a brush set, you’ll earn the type of high-yielding Brownie points that will see you through from this Christmas to the next. This ‘Basic’ brush set from MAC is anything but, comprising of a blush brush, angled foundation brush, fluff brush, small tapered blending brush and a small angle brush; figuratively and literally covering all bases.
£45. Buy online .
Burberry Limited Edition Gold Kisses Lipstick in Military Red
There are fewer words likely to elicit squeals of joy from a beauty aficionado than “Burberry” and “limited edition,” and luckily this lavish lipstick boasts both. A satin-finish fiery red bullet encased in the most beautiful of gold casings, its conditioning formula and luminous colour make for a recipe both for luxury and a standout statement red certain to become her new season lip shade of choice.
£25. Buy online .
Liz Earle Radiant Skin Classics
Guaranteed to appease even the fussiest of recipients, this triple threat of skincare heroes makes for both a treat and treatment in one. Containing the award-winning Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, Instant Boost Skin Tonic and Superskin Moisturiser, in essence you’re giving her the gift of glowing skin - what could there possibly be to complain about?
£25. Buy online .
Stila A Whole Lot of Love Gift Set
First of all, can we just take a moment for the packaging please? Taking inspiration from a hand-written love letter (complete with postmark), we’d not only sign for it, but also save, search and scramble for it too. Containing 20 pigmented eyeshadow shades, four shades of blush and a Huge Extreme Lash Mascara, this is one Christmas parcel we’re definitely hoping doesn’t get lost in the post.
£49. Buy online .
