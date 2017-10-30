The health and beauty products you’ve been buying in October
Seeing what you lot love is my favourite part of the job- I’m seriously inquisitive/ nosy as to what’s a hit with you, which beauty reviews you want to see and which products seem to stand the test of time. Each month brings along new Get the Gloss reader favourites too, and these are your bestsellers for October. There’s something old, something new, something borrowed (from the men) and a few things blue. Here’s the list of what you’ve fallen for lately…
The Ordinary Coverage Foundation SPF 15, £6
We investigated whether The Ordinary foundation range is worth the not insignificant hype , and you decided that, in the case of the Coverage option in particular, it sure is. Affordable yet high quality full-coverage foundations don’t come along often, particular ones that include a wide range of shades and blend out beautifully without looking or feeling like cake sponge, so unsurprisingly you’ve been ‘adding to basket’ consistently since launch. So much so that every retailer we know keeps selling out. It's basically a game of online shopping ‘fastest finger’, and it would seem that you’re winning on the whole.
Look Fantastic Beauty Advent Calendar, £79
Worth over £300, we’d be surprised if those of you who’ve purchased this festive chest of treasures haven’t cracked into it yet. With nine full-sized products and 16 luxe samples, it’s about as far from scroogey as advent calendars get, and will make the run up to Christmas fragrant, colourful and smooth, from a beauty point of view at least.
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, £5.99
Coming in at number three is a distinctive pink and green wand of beauty nostalgia. It’s held its own since 1971, defines and adds impact and is water based so won’t endanger precious eyelash extensions . There’s no maybe about it- it’s definitely Maybelline for you guys.
Kneipp Eucalyptus Cold & Flu Mineral Bath Salt, £8.95 for 500g
‘Tis the season for stuffy noses, heavy heads and achy joints, but running yourself a hot bath with these ‘breathe easy’ bath salts is basically the equivalent of a full body Lemsip. Invigorating without being overpowering, minty essential oils help to clear your airways while the salts themselves aid exfoliation and gently soften skin. If you’re feeling under the weather, there’s nothing better.
The Super Elixir with caddy, £96 for 300g
The seriously luxe edition of Elle MacPherson’s ‘daily greens’ appears to be going down a treat, and after you’re done with nutrient rich, gut friendly greens powder you can keep your muesli/ jewellery/ spare change in the sleek and weighty caddy. A blowout, but clearly one you deem worthy.
Liz Earle The 12 Days of Christmas Skincare Gift Set, £66
Liz Earle skincare has had a cult following for decades, and this twelve piece seasonal set will please devotees and newbies alike. There’s all the classics here, from Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser to Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion and the marvelously underrated Botanical Essence™ No.15 Eau de Parfum, plus home-spa worthy cleansing props such as a sponges, flannels and headbands. Of course you’re stocking up now because you know full well that the ‘Sunday Facial’ ain’t just for Christmas.
Burberry Beauty Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base in Nude Radiance No1, £34 for 30ml
Highlighters don’t get fresher or cooler than this. 55 per cent water based, this hydrating luminizer turns its hand to many glowy cosmetic purposes, from adding radiance to primer or foundation, enhancing cheekbones or lighting up lids. Which is just as well given the premium price point of course, but you also get a lot of dewiness for your dosh.
ASOS The Advent Calendar, £55
Clearly you’re all counting down to December - this calendar is selling like hot cakes. Brilliant value compared to its festive rivals, this advent treat contains 24 hair, beauty and skincare minis, with an ASOS discount code on Christmas day to get a head start on your sales shopping. The galaxy marbled design is also pretty fashion forward.
Mankind Christmas Collection: The GQ Edition, £100
You’re a generous bunch- so much so that this grooming extravaganza has already sold out. Worth £400, it contains twelve full sized hair, shaving, skincare and body care products from an impressive array of classy brands (Clinique, Korres, Gentlemen’s Tonic and Omorovicza to name but a few), alongside a six month subscription to GQ magazine. Should it come back in stock, we’ll be the first to let you know, but for now, read Ayesha’s review of the Mankind Christmas Collection .
Vichy Dermablend Cover Matte Compact Powder Foundation SPF25, £15
If non-comedogenic sebum mopping mineral makeup is on your wish list, you’re not alone. You’ve been snapping up this new powder base since it came to market, presumably for its matte but buildable coverage and sensitive skin friendly formulation. With zinc, zit zapping salicylic acid and soothing vitamin E, it’s the ideal powder option if you suffer from acne. Many powders can clog pores and make breakouts all the more angry, but this velvety stuff will smooth over skin issues without aggravating them.
