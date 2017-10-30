The health and beauty products you’ve been buying in October

2 / 11

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation SPF 15, £6

We investigated whether The Ordinary foundation range is worth the not insignificant hype , and you decided that, in the case of the Coverage option in particular, it sure is. Affordable yet high quality full-coverage foundations don’t come along often, particular ones that include a wide range of shades and blend out beautifully without looking or feeling like cake sponge, so unsurprisingly you’ve been ‘adding to basket’ consistently since launch. So much so that every retailer we know keeps selling out. It's basically a game of online shopping ‘fastest finger’, and it would seem that you’re winning on the whole.

