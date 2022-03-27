The hydrating primer that keeps makeup on from dusk till dawn

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 June 2014
gtg-daily-crush-sunday-riley-main

Meet Sunday Riley's Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, the LFW backstage beauty secret for giving tired skin an instant lift

Used backstage by makeup artist Val Garland at Preen SS14 to give models a youthful, Cali-girl  glow, this versatile multitasking product has effectively transformed our summer makeup regimes.

Lightweight yet surprisingly moisturising, the three diverse and easy-to-blend shades are great used either on their own or underneath your favourite foundation to keep your makeup sweat- and budge-proof all day long. Particularly ideal if you have dull and dry skin, it also provides just the right amount of luminosity and sheer coverage to give skin a healthy, radiant glow.

With an intelligent formula that provides more anti-ageing benefits than we’d expect from a primer, it helps to boost cell production and plump up skin thanks to anti-glycation peptides and hydrating hyaluronic acid. A tinted moisturiser, primer hybrid that makes it feel like we’re not wearing any makeup at all , it's taken us one step closer to achieving beach-ready , flawless skin worthy of a LFW model.

Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, £38. Available from  www.cultbeauty.co.uk .


