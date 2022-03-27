The hydrating primer that keeps makeup on from dusk till dawn

Used backstage by makeup artist Val Garland at Preen SS14 to give models a youthful, Cali-girl glow, this versatile multitasking product has effectively transformed our summer makeup regimes.

Lightweight yet surprisingly moisturising, the three diverse and easy-to-blend shades are great used either on their own or underneath your favourite foundation to keep your makeup sweat- and budge-proof all day long. Particularly ideal if you have dull and dry skin, it also provides just the right amount of luminosity and sheer coverage to give skin a healthy, radiant glow.

With an intelligent formula that provides more anti-ageing benefits than we’d expect from a primer, it helps to boost cell production and plump up skin thanks to anti-glycation peptides and hydrating hyaluronic acid. A tinted moisturiser, primer hybrid that makes it feel like we’re not wearing any makeup at all , it's taken us one step closer to achieving beach-ready , flawless skin worthy of a LFW model.

Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, £38. Available from www.cultbeauty.co.uk .