The beauty influencers’ go-to red lipsticks

Much like finding The One in love, finding your perfect match when it comes to red lipstick involves a lot of trial and error and kissing a lot of frogs. One-size-doesn’t-fit-all and options can vary vastly in terms of finish, colour payoff and staying power. We love a bit of match-making here at GTG though and so to help you on your quest, we asked seven top beauty influencers and makeup artists to share which product they reach for when they’re looking to rock a statement lip. From rich burgundies to liquid lip glosses and the matte lipstick that carries the sought-after seals of approval of two of our pros, here’s the ultimate edit. Hayley Hall, beauty blogger

L'Oreal Age Perfect Rouge Lumiere Lipstick in Perfect Burgundy, £7.99 “I adore this deep red shade which is perfect for the colder months, but it’s the formula that has me crushing. It’s been developed specifically for older women, so it’s incredibly hydrating (with an oil-infused core) and flattering on even the thinnest of lips too. It’s the one I wear all day long without my lips feeling parched or in need of a break. Plus it’s super affordable!”

Buy online hayleyhall.uk Mary Greenwell, makeup artist

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Power, £22 “This red is a very pure red, and says nothing but RED, but is subtle rather than too bright. I love it.

I love the texture and it’s highly pigmented with full cover which feels silky and looks matte without being drying. It is truly the contemporary texture of the moment. It is right on point.”

Buy online @marygreenwell Amelia Liana, beauty blogger and YouTuber Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red, £24 “This lipstick’s insanely pigmented, glides on like a dream and isn’t drying at all despite having a proper matte finish. If I'm heading out for an event that I know is going to involve eating and drinking, it's always the one I reach for - it’s so long-lasting that I rarely need to touch it up.”

Buy online @amelialiana Caroline Barnes, makeup artist

Guerlain Maxi Velvet Liquid Lip Gloss in M25, £25 “I discovered this one recently and so far, it’s the best liquid matte I’ve tried - it stays put and doesn’t dehydrate my lips. I will add a touch of hydration throughout the day if I need to, but I often feel brave enough wearing it alone as I’m confident it won’t bleed into the annoying fine lines on my upper lip. It has a hint of orange which keeps the shade bright and fresh, it’s super easy to apply and builds up nicely too.”

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Griselda, £16 “I’m a big nude pinky girl, but I’m getting into bolder colours as I turn 40 this year - it’s time to boss red lips. I’m loving Fenty Beauty Griselda, a deep red with lots of blue and dark wine in it. I love the fact that it’s a soft matte that doesn’t suck the life out of lips. It has a richness to it and looks powerful and grown up which I love. I feel like I can conquer the world when I wear it which great shoes and makeup should always do!”

Buy online @atehjewel Ruby Hammer, makeup artist

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red, £24 “Easy to wear straight from the bullet, this lipstick provides a matte look without being too drying. It’s also long-lasting enough to withstand a cocktail or two as well!”

Buy online @rubyhammer Rose Gallagher, makeup artist and writer of Mixed Gems beauty blog