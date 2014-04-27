The ingenious lipstick/lipgloss hybrid

Giving a flawless application in a single sweep, the Glossy Posse have gone totally crazy for the newest lip colour on the block.

Dior Addict’s Fluid Stick is a do-it-all lip hybrid that combines the rich colour and longevity of a lipstick with the lustrous shine of a gloss, while somehow retaining a completely weightless feel on your lips. How? The formula is made with water instead of wax, making your lips feel moisturized and pillowy-soft instead of sticky and lacquered.

Available in 16 explosive shades, your lips can get a lick of everything from nudes and pinks to crimsons and purples. There’s a shade for every style and occasion.

The best thing about these lovely lippies though is that they’re perfect for anyone looking to keep up to date with the newest beauty looks. Add a slick of Intrigue, the sultry plum shade to give a gorgeous vampy edge to nude skin, whilst a lick of Artifice will have you bang-on trend, as orange shades are set to be the hottest colour for spring.

Dior Addict Fluid Stick, £26. Buy Online at www.debenhams.com