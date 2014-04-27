The ingenious lipstick/lipgloss hybrid

27 April 2014
get-the-gloss-dioraddict-fluid-stick-1

Dior Addict’s Fluid Stick offers a winning combination of rich, long-lasting colour and high shine

Giving a flawless application in a single sweep, the Glossy Posse have gone totally crazy for the newest lip colour on the block.

Dior Addict’s Fluid Stick is a do-it-all lip hybrid that combines the rich colour and longevity of a lipstick with the lustrous shine of a gloss, while somehow retaining a completely weightless feel on your lips. How? The formula is made with water instead of wax, making your lips feel moisturized and pillowy-soft instead of sticky and lacquered.

Available in 16 explosive shades, your lips can get a lick of everything from nudes and pinks to crimsons and purples. There’s a shade for every style and occasion.

The best thing about these lovely lippies though is that they’re perfect for anyone looking to keep up to date with the newest beauty looks. Add a slick of Intrigue, the sultry plum shade to give a gorgeous vampy edge to nude skin, whilst a lick of Artifice will have you bang-on trend, as orange shades are set to be the hottest colour for spring.

Dior Addict Fluid Stick, £26. Buy Online at  www.debenhams.com


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More