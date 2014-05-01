The instant beauty fix for lips and cheeks

There are few things I love more than a multi-tasking beauty product, which is why Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks is a current firm favourite.

A chic round compact complete with mirror houses this creamy, glossy cheek and lip colour in one; the shades are far-ranging and highly pigmented, allowing you to simply dab the tiniest amount onto pout or cheekbone for instant colour.

Unlike many two-in-one beauty finds this is soft and soothing on the lips, leaving an impressively long-lasting hue that doesn’t dry out or budge. For the cheeks, even less is needed and no brush required; simply smudge on with fingertips and a flush of bold blusher will be part of your look in an instant. Great for taking you from desk to dancefloor, or from bed to boardroom - morning or night, it gives you double the beauty fix in half the time.