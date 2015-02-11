The invisible solution to picture perfect skin

11 February 2015
gtg-laura-mercier-primer

Say farewell to makeup meltdown with this vitamin rich primer from Laura Mercier


In the same way that great underwear provides the building blocks for a great outfit, primer is your best friend when it comes to creating flawless skin. Applied post moisturiser but pre makeup, if we want the perfect canvas for makeup application it’s Laura Mercier we turn to.

When it comes to skin products Laura Mercier’s range really excels (their tinted moisturisers and secret camouflage concealer are beauty editor staples) and their primer is no different. A product that successfully bridges the gap between skincare and makeup, the formula contains Vitamins A, C and E that act as antioxidants to protect the skin from harmful, aging effects of the environment whilst the light-as-a-feather formula smoothes skin ready for your base of choice. The invisible gel style product will not only improve the look of your skin but will ensure your makeup stays looking fresh and colour true all day.

If you haven't tried this yet it's about prime time you did!

This Laura Mercier primer is one of our choices in the  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider's Kit  created for  Latest in Beauty - click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95  and let us know what you think on social with #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!

